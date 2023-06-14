We've been waiting a long time to find out about new Persona games, and now we've finally got something to look forward to - a full remake of Persona 3 with modern tech.

A newly released trailer has confirmed what has been romoured for years - Atlus is working on a remake of Persona 3 for modern consoles like the Xbox Series X. Find out all the key details right here.

When Atlus unveiled Persona 3 Reload at the Xbox Games Showcase in June 2023 it did so with a release window already ready to share - the game will arrive in early 2024.

We'd imagine that we'll get a narrowed-down precise date later on this year, although a delay is still entirely possible at this stage.

Persona 3 Reload trailer

As we've already mentioned, while a remake of Persona 3 has been rumoured for ages, it took Atlus itself to firm things up, when it seemingly accidentally set a trailer for the game live on Instagram.

That went viral like wildfire, but we only had to wait a couple of days for the official trailer to be properly shown off at the Xbox Games Showcase.

It gives us a pretty good look at the huge update being made to the original, along with some confirmations around its release window and platforms.

Persona 3 Reload platforms

The first trailer for Persona 3's remake begins and ends with Xbox branding, but that doesn't actually mean that it's an exclusive - the game will be coming to PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

Even better for Xbox gamers is the fact that the Game Pass logo's there too, meaning it should be a day one addition to the service at no extra cost.

It's clearly a cross-generation release, and won't be skipping older consoles. After the success of Persona 5 Royal's port to the Switch, though, we're a little disappointed to see that it won't hit Nintendo's hardware as yet.

Atlus

Persona 3 Reload story

Persona 3 was only just rereleased as part of a major sweep of ports that came out for it, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5, but P3's update was notable in being a bit more barebones.

It brought Persona 3 Portable, the game's PSP version, to modern hardware, with a lot of 2D art and not a lot of modern polish. Expect that to change with this major remake, while the story should stay largely the same.

So, that means a noir-ish story of teenagers trying to figure out what's worth living for in a pretty dark world, and discovering the existence of a twisted parallel reality.

Persona 3 Portable let you choose between a male or female protagonist, but Atlus has already been forced to confirm that this won't be included in Persona 3 Reload, and that other content added to Portable won't make the cut either.

Atlus

Persona 3 Reload gameplay

From the glimpses shown in the trailer, it's pretty clear that Persona 3 is getting a seismic update in the form of Reload - with all-new environments and 3D models to bring the game up to modern standards.

This means we'd anticipate that its dungeons might get a big upgrade to feel more like Persona 5 Royal's, where they're fully authored and have layouts and paths rather than randomised floors to grind through.

You can expect the same core gameplay loop, though, seeing you juggle twin responsibilities: hanging out and socialising with a cast of characters in the time-management half of the game, then exploring dungeons and battling foes in the turn-based RPG side of it.

It's a loop that has proved hugely popular with good reason, and while we'd assume it'll stay intact, the eagle-eyed team at RPGSite has already worked out that there are probably new story moments and scenes to be discovered.

So, the game will likely be pretty expanded compared to the original.