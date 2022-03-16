There's a new Perfect Dark coming, years after the franchise last got an entry, and it looks like we'll again be stepping into the shoes of superspy Joanna Dark.

While there's no concrete release date yet, there are still plenty of details floating about concerning the game and what it'll be like, so we've gathered all the key intel for you, right here.

The Perfect Dark reboot was announced in late 2020 during the Game Awards, with a glitzy trailer that paints a pretty detailed picture of the world it'll occupy.

It doesn't end with a release window, though, so we're still in the dark about when to expect the game over a year later. Based on the lack of communication about it, though, we'd say it's extremely unlikely to make it out even in 2023.

If that sounds pessimistic, industry analyst Jeff Grubb said in March 2022 that he expects the reboot to come out in 2023 or 2024, but there isn't a huge amount out there to corroborate that. It's now been quite some time since that debut trailer, too, with no further word on the game.

Sadly, also in March 2022, a report from VGC also highlighted a huge amount of turnover in the staff working on Perfect Dark, which doesn't make it sound like the project is in rude health, so it's possible that it could be further behind its expected timeline than first assumed.

Perfect Dark platforms

Something we can be a lot more confident about is where you'll be able to play Perfect Dark - it's being developed by The Initiative, part of Xbox Game Studios, and will be coming out for Xbox Series X and S, alongside a PC release.

The game will therefore almost certainly also be debuting on Xbox Game Pass (and PC Game Pass) when it does release, so subscribers to either service will most likely be able to play it at no extra cost.

That means you won't be able to play the game on PlayStation or Switch, unsurprisingly.

Perfect Dark story

From what has been said about the game so far, we can tell that it's a reboot, rather than a sequel to the existing Perfect Dark games - you can hear as much in the developer diary below.

It, combined with that first trailer, paints a world where ecological disaster has unfolded and been met with ever-growing corporate power, as private business steps in to take control of countermeasures against weather patterns and events.

Corruption is clearly in the crosshairs, and players will once again take control of Joanna Dark to uncover some sort of conspiratorial plot and, in the first trailer you can catch glimpses of some sort of biological lab.

It features plants growing voraciously once they're broken out of their containers, so we wonder if this will be a major plot point when the game releases or is intended more as a scene-setter.

Perfect Dark gameplay

You can be pretty certain about one part of Perfect Dark's gameplay offering - it'll be a shooter. The series, after all, is one of the most iconic first-person shooter franchises ever, so we'd be surprised if that got tweaked much for the reboot.

Beyond that, though, we don't know much about what it'll offer, although there are a few safe bets to be made. We'd imagine you'll have plenty of gadgets to use since the game is after all espionage-themed, and stealth is likely to play a role until you get caught and have to go guns blazing.

Until we see some gameplay footage or get more concrete information out of The Initiative, though, we'll have to wait to be certain about what sort of game you can really expect.