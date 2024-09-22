Key Takeaways Pentax needs new, innovative features to compete with mirrorless cameras.

DSLRs no longer have the edge in battery life or autofocus performance.

Competitive pricing and retro style may help Pentax's new DSLR stand out.

As major camera manufacturers made the switch to mirrorless , Pentax has continually affirmed the brand's commitment to the older . If the rumors are to be believed, Pentax's next DSLR could begin production next month, with speculation calling for a new Pentax K1 III, an update to the 36-megapixel DSLR announced back in 2018. But can a trend towards retro tech push a DSLR back into the spotlight ?

The number of DSLRs shipped worldwide are declining, but not nonexistent. According to the latest Camera and Imaging Products Association report, around 532,545 DSLRs shipped worldwide between January and July 2024. That's about 18 percent of the number of mirrorless cameras shipped in the same timeframe, but only seven percent of the funds spent on mirrorless. The numbers are slightly lower than last year's numbers from the same time span. For the entire year of 2023, more than 1.6 million DSLRs shipped worldwide, while mirrorless numbers were around 4.8 million.

While I don't think DSLRs have fizzled out, Pentax would need some serious innovation to impress more than its longtime fans.

DSLRs need innovative features to survive

Without it, DSLRs are a declining niche

Pentax

With a majority of camera brands focusing on mirrorless, the single-lens reflex category has seen far fewer technological advancements. If DSLRs want to remain competitive in a mirrorless world, the category sorely needs features that are impossible to find on mirrorless counterparts.

With the Pentax K1 II being announced in 2018, any successor would need to step up the upgrades seriously. Six years is a significant gap between updates and the Pentax K1 III needs not just some serious specs to show for it, but unique features that mirrorless doesn't offer.

One such feature is the existing K1 II's astrotracing technology. A typical camera can't take a sharp photograph of the stars that last for longer than 20 seconds, or the rotation of the earth will blur the stars. The K1 II has Astro Tracer that helps correct that blur, even when using longer exposure times.

With astrotracing available as a separate accessory on a mirrorless camera, the K1 III will likely need to do more if it hopes to capture the attention of more than traditional DSLR diehards. The K1 II is slow by today's standards, and its headlining features like a high-resolution mode are fairly common to find on mirrorless cameras.

The rumors, however, aren't calling for much beyond the existing Astro Tracer that can't be found on mirrorless cameras, though predictions of two CF Express card slots rather than one and a SD slot for backups are unusual but not earth-shattering features. If those faster cards are paired with an exceptionally high burst speed at a price lower than flagships like the Nikon Z9 , Sony a9 , and Canon R3 , however, then the K1 III could potentially pique some interest.

Mirrorless autofocus performance has well-surpassed DSLRs

The DSLR would need a serious autofocus overhaul to compete

For the first several years, mirrorless autofocus lagged behind DSLRs. The new format, however, has since leapfrogged the old, with high-end models often offering exceptionally fast autofocus performance, some even in limited light.

The Canon EOS R3 , for example, can focus down to -7.5 EV. The K1 II is rated to -3 EV, so the predecessor would need to see a serious bump in performance to have an edge in low light.

DSLRs similarly no longer hold an edge in battery life

The larger body could leave room for a higher-capacity battery

Mirrorless was originally designed to be a smaller alternative to DSLRs and part of that philosophy meant less space for a high-capacity battery. Again, though, mirrorless cameras have made significant leaps forward and often surpass old DSLRs in battery life.

It's worth noting that some mirrorless models aren't any smaller than DSLRs.

The 610-shot battery life rating on the K1 II isn't high capacity by today's standards, so this is another area where Pentax would have to push some serious improvements.

A competitive price

One thing that tends to be better on DSLRs? Price

Alexander Grey / Unsplash

One key difference between DSLRs and mirrorless cameras is that, in most cases, DSLRs are the more affordable option. Part of this has to do with the fact that DSLRs from the major manufacturers are now several years old; another piece is the widespread availability of used models.

One way Pentax could continue to survive in a genre where most other manufacturers have abandoned ship is through competitive pricing. If the rumors calling for a superfast frame rate are true, the price could be a significant deciding factor, as the fastest mirrorless cameras are all expensive flagships.

But, with where the K1 II stands today, price isn't a significant motivator. There are some, though not many, full-frame mirrorless cameras for less than the K1 II's $1,800 list price. These are all more entry-level models like the Panasonic S9, and with 2018 technology inside, the DSLR doesn't always measure up. If Pentax keeps a similar price point, however, an upgrade to the K1 series could turn the tables.

Retro style shouldn’t be ignored

Optical viewfinders on DSLRs deliver a very different experience

DSLRs may not be trending yet, but the point-and-shoot genre was once thought to be dead and is now making a bit of a comeback. Pentax just launched its first film camera in 20 years, thanks to trends making old tech new again. The question is, are DSLRs old enough to be considered retro and thus become cool again?

One stylistic feature that DSLRs offer that mirrorless cannot is a true optical viewfinder. Mirrorless cameras use tiny screens instead. But that mirror inside DSLRs allows the view from the lens to bounce up through the viewfinder. The electronic viewfinders on mirrorless cameras are easier for beginners, as they show a truer preview of what the image will look like, including whether it is too dark or too light. (This feature, called exposure preview, can be turned off to function closer to, but not quite like an optical viewfinder).

But the optical viewfinder remains consistent in any light and doesn't rely on a screen refresh rate to show a view of what's happening right that millisecond.

Another feature for fans of DSLRs is the larger body and the beefier grip that makes shooting for long stretches more comfortable. This isn't entirely exclusive to DSLRs, however. While mirrorless cameras have more options with slim to no grips, some companies are embracing that beefier style. Some of Canon’s mirrorless cameras, for example, feel very similar to their DSLR grips.

For me, a DSLR would have to offer some serious innovation to entice me to switch back from mirrorless. I would be surprised if Pentax was able to offer that earth-shattering level of innovation on an update to the K1 series. I also don't think DSLRs are quite retro enough to make a comeback riding solely on what's trending. But, as one of the few companies still making DSLRs, if that trend does happen, Pentax will be the most ready.

What I suspect is more likely is for the K1 series to squeeze by based on two things. The first is the possibility of higher-end features at a lower-end price point. The video-like burst speeds of the fastest mirrorless cameras are well out of budget for many photographers. If the K1 update sits at a similar $1.8K price point but offers much faster speeds than similarly priced mirrorless, the camera could see a resurgence for sports photography on a budget.

I'd be surprised to see truly innovative specifications on the rumored K1 III.

The second potential thing to drive DSLR sales is the simple fact that change is hard and there are some photographers still capturing great images on DSLRs. Not to mention the photographers who already have thousands invested in Pentax glass and don't want to invest in a switch.

That said, I'd be surprised to see truly innovative specifications on the rumored K1 III. Time will tell if the rumors are on point and if old technology can have new tricks.