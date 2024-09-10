Despite predictions of digital technology spelling doom for analog cameras, film photography has never fully fizzled out. But as the younger generation buys old school digital point-and-shoots to stay in the moment and off their smartphone (even with their high-quality cameras), film could very well be the next step in an increasing craving for authenticity and retro technology. The Pentax 17 is the brand's first new film camera in over 20 years , a conglomeration of vintage and modern designed to pique the interest of new film photographers.

While the Pentax 17 uses manual film advancement and zone focusing, the compact film camera blends vintage-inspired features with those designed to ease modern photographers into the old art form. The 17 uses 35mm film but is a half-frame camera, which means each roll of film takes twice as many photos as advertised. Such a design also means the Pentax 17 shoots vertically by default -- rather than the more standard horizontal -- and in a 17mm by 24mm size that's closer to the space on a smartphone screen. The camera lacks full manual controls but offers essential controls like an aperture priority mode, exposure compensation, and the ability to turn the built-in flash on and off.

I've had an old Pentax K1000 on my shelf for years now, an old garage sale find that I've never really found the time to dabble with. The Pentax 17 has proved to be just the camera I needed to ease into the waters of film photography before diving headfirst into fully manual film cameras.

Compact, retro design

Beautiful real film images Cons Errors rewinding film

No manual exposure

Price, specs and availability

The Pentax 17 was announced in June 2024 and retails for about $500. The Pentax 17 is a compact film camera with a fixed 25mm lens. While it accepts 35mm film, it's a half-frame format, which means that a roll of 36-exposure film actually takes 72 images because each exposure can take two photographs. Its most notable specs include a zone-focusing system, which is a simpler form of manual focusing, and a non-rechargeable CR2 battery.

What I like about the Pentax 17

The camera is an easy introduction to film photography

If a digital and a film camera played Chicken and collided, I imagine the result would look something like the Pentax 17. The camera is a mishmash of vintage and modern, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. Like a film camera, the top houses a manual rewind crank, a film advance knob and a clicky shutter release. But, the mode dial has an auto mode as well as an assortment of other options, including a "bokeh" mode for wider apertures and bulb for long exposures.

The Pentax 17 is also a great blend between comfortable and portable. The battery compartment doubles as a bump grip to wrap your fingers around it fairly comfortably. But, at 10.2 ounces, it's not hard to tuck into a bag and pull out when a photographic opportunity presents itself.

The convergence of modern and classic helps make the Pentax 17 a beginner-friendly film camera. Two indicator lights right at the viewfinder help warn you if you forgot to advance the film or the image is too dark because you forgot to remove the lens cap (guilty as charged). Granted, this is the first time that I've felt the need to carry around an instruction manual in my camera bag for that moment when I needed to remember how to rewind and reload the film, but the shooting settings themselves felt natural and intuitive.

Part of the 17's modern feel is the fact that it shoots half-frame images, or two images on every single standard exposure of 35mm film. Even the viewfinder is vertical, rather than horizontal, and you turn the camera to shoot a horizontal image instead of the other way around.