Key Takeaways Pentax 17 utilizes half-frame to double images on a 35mm roll, perfect for smartphone screen ratios after scanning.

Designed for novice enthusiasts, Pentax 17 allows easy focusing, various modes, and film tracking. A mix of modern and vintage features.

Priced at $499.95, the Pentax 17 aims to attract new generation film photographers and offers a bundle with film and processing.

The first Pentax film camera in over 20 years is a half-frame designed for the aspect ratio of smartphone screens. On June 17, Ricoh Imaging, best known for its GR III line of compact cameras, announced the Pentax 17, a compact 35mm half-frame film camera designed to mesh classic ergonomics with modern simplicity and a smartphone-friendly aspect ratio. The company first announced that it was developing a new film camera in December of 2022.

Related Digital point-and-shoot cameras are in again. Here's what to know before buying one Sorry, millennials. Your aesthetic is vintage now, but it's back in style and a point-and-shoot is the perfect way to achieve it.

The Pentax 17 accepts 35mm film, but shoots at half frame to get twice as many images out of a single roll of film. By splicing the traditional 35mm in half, the camera captures vertical shots that fill a smartphone screen after film development and scanning. (Horizontal shots can still be captured by holding the camera vertically).

Close

A beginner-friendly film camera

With a not-so-beginner-friendly price

With a fixed 25mm lens (a 35mm equivalent of 37mm, thanks to the half-frame format) and its lack of full manual control, the Pentax 17 is geared towards novice enthusiasts who might not be confident enough to pick up a used film SLR camera. The Pentax 17 uses zone focusing, with a control on the lens setting the desired focus distance. To assist new users, the focus is set from one meter to infinity in auto mode.

Close

The camera has a handful of modes, including a programmed auto mode. It also houses bulb, bokeh and night modes, but lacks the full manual, aperture priority, and shutter priority found on film SLRs. The camera does, however, have an exposure compensation dial and another dial to set the ISO to match the film.

A few features built into the camera’s viewfinder further help the novice enthusiasts the Pentax 17 is targeted towards. The zone focus is displayed at the bottom of the viewfinder, while a set of two lights indicates when the image is too dark, when a closer focus range is needed, or when the battery is running low.

While the Pentax 17 merges a few modern ideas, much of the camera’s design is a mish-mash of past inspirations. The film is wound with a manual crank rather than a motor and the film door retains the notes window to easily track the film type that’s inside. The film advance lever was taken from drawings far back in the company’s history, while the material on the grip is the same texture from the Pentax DA WR lenses and the font on the front is the same as on the Pentax 67. The lens is taken from the design of the 1994 Pentax Espio Mini and 1962 Ricoh Auto Half. One modern feature that’s missing is rechargeable batteries, as the Pentax 17 takes CR2-type batteries.

0:55 Related I put Amazon's top disposable cameras to the test on a night out I bought the top-selling disposable cameras from Amazon. See which offer the best value and quality after I tested them during a night out in London.

The company says that the Pentax 17 is designed for those who want to get into film, but don’t want the risks or repairs that can sometimes come with picking up a used film camera. While there are a handful of modern film cameras on the market -- many of them instant film -- the Pentax 17 is a step above disposable cameras but below SLRs. The Pentax 17 mixes the feel of traditional film with the manual wind, but with a set of modes that are easier to use than an advanced SLR. Unlike the film toy cameras on the market, the top and bottom plates of the Pentax 17 are made with magnesium alloy.

“Many photographers were first introduced to the joys of photography using a PENTAX film camera. We’re hoping to introduce a new generation to the world of film photography with the PENTAX 17,” Ken Curry, president, Ricoh Imaging Americas, said in a press release. “It is an ideal model not only for film camera enthusiasts who have enjoyed film photography for years, but also for photographers who are excited about trying film photography for the first time."

The Pentax 17 is expected to list for $499.95, with sales beginning in late June at multiple retailers. The camera comes with a one-year manufacturer warranty. Pentax will also offer a bundle directly from the company website that adds two rolls of film, film processing by The Darkroom, and a free extended two-year warranty for an additional $100.