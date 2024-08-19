Key Takeaways Pencilera lets users control their camera with Apple Pencil 2 or Pro.

App allows users to snap photos by tapping or squeezing Apple Pencil 2.

iPad lacks camera features available to competitors like Samsung and Google.

Over the years, iPad users have begged Apple to let them use their Apple Pencil 2nd generation as a way to control the Camera app. Now, third-party app developer Starlight App is stepping up to the plate.

The brand new Pencilera app lets users control their camera using an Apple Pencil 2nd generation. Rather than continuously setting a timer to take a single photo at a time, users can use Apple Pencil 2nd generation or Apple Pencil Pro as their camera remote. With Pencilera, users can snap pictures to their heart’s delight, capturing that perfect moment on their iPad.

Pencilera Pencilera is a free open-source app that turns your Apple Pencil into a camera remote. Take a photo by squeezing or double tapping the 2nd generation Apple Pencil or Apple Pencil Pro. See at Apple

How Pencilera works

The free app supports Apple Pencil 2 and Apple Pencil Pro

Source: Pencilera

Pencilera is a free and open-sourced app that’s now available on the App Store. Once installed onto an iPad running iPadOS 17.5 or later, users are up and running. The app does one thing and one thing only, and that’s turn your Apple Pencil 2 or Apple Pencil Pro into a camera remote.

By double-tapping your Apple Pencil 2 stem, Pencilera snaps a photo. You can continue tapping until you take the perfect photo or until you wish to run back to your iPad and review the photos. Pencilera also supports the Apple Pencil Pro, where users can squeeze the stem to snap a photo all the same.

Unfortunately, Pencilera doesn’t support the original Apple Pencil. Although the first-gen Apple Pencil features double tap functionality, it’s not supported by the Pencilera app at launch. However, with the app being an open-source project, new features and support could arrive as developers jump in via Github.

iPad gains feature long available on Galaxy devices

Leave it to a third-party developer to do what Apple won’t

Apple users have continuously requested the ability to use Apple Pencil as a way to control the camera. Samsung has supported this function on its Galaxy S Pen. When opening the Camera app on Galaxy Note devices. Naturally, Apple users have been jealous of this functionality, especially since Apple Pencil supports so many functions via a double tap or squeeze.

It’s a slightly frustrating advancement as the small team from Starlight Apps had to do the work Apple refused to work on itself. “I took up the challenge to build the entire app on iPad from start to finish; I wanted to push the iPad to its limits and see how it works out,” said Chief Sofware Developer Om Chachad in a recent statement.

Apple has long ignored very basic yet fundamental features on iPad throughout the year. I was dumbfounded when Apple announced iPadOS 18 would finally introduce first-party support for a calculator via Math Notes. So, it should come as no surprise that Apple takes its time to catch up to its competition.

Apple’s ecosystem needs more remote camera support features

The iPhone maker can take a lot away from Samsung and Google.

Pencilera is a good step in the right direction, but Apple is still missing some now fundamental camera remote control options. My mind instantly goes to the Palm Gesture feature on supported Galaxy devices, like the Galaxy Z Flip 6, for example. By raising your hand towards the camera and closing it, Samsung’s device will snap a photo instantly. The same basic gesture is available on Google’s Pixel phones.

iPhone and iPad support verbal commands for hands-free photos. However, this feature is so deep within the Accessibility settings that I’d forgive anyone for not knowing they exist. While a great option for iPhone and iPad users, it’s not exactly ideal when snapping a bunch of photos one after another. It's also not as tactile as using a physical remote like an Apple Pencil.