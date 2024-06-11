Peloton Bike The original Peloton Bike is now much cheaper than when it first launched, offering a fantastic platform with access to thousands of classes. There's a big 21.5-inch display, it's comfortable in use and it is an excellent piece of equipment, especially at it's new lower price. Pros More economical Offers all the same workouts as the Bike+ Cons Manual resistance control only Less powerful speakers Smaller, non-rotating touchscreen $1445 at Peloton $1445 at Amazon

Buying a Peloton Bike is a major purchase that shouldn't be taken lightly. Deciding between the original Bike and Bike+ requires understanding the key differences and if spending $1,350 more on the Bike+ is worth it. In this guide, we break down the similarities and differences to help you make the right choice for your home gym.

Specs, pricing, and availability

After a rollercoaster of a pandemic that saw Peloton struggle to meet consumer demand through much of 2020, 2021 and 2022, buying the company's stationary bikes and other exercise equipment is now as easy as heading over to the Peloton website, handing over your credit card information and waiting for your new bike to arrive. Some parts of the Peloton experience have eroded with the company's recent fiscal hardships, but its bikes and on-demand classes are still a great way to get fit.

Whatever model you decide to buy, both the Bike and Bike+ come with a limited warranty on parts and labor for the touchscreen, frame, and most components. When considering the cost of the two bikes, know that you will also need to purchase a Peloton membership separately for $44 monthly to access the company's on-demand content. It's worth noting Peloton offers 0% APR financing for 12 months via Affirm for qualified buyers on both new and refurbished Bike and Bike+ models. Additionally, if you want to rack up Amazon points, you can now buy the Bike and Bike+ on Amazon.

How the Peloton Bike and Bike+ are different

Speakers, resistance settings, and the touchscreen

While both Bike models offer access to Peloton workouts and the same general experience, they do have a few key differences. The main differentiators the Bike+ has involve the model's speakers, resistance settings, and touchscreen. While the Bike has two rear-facing stereo speakers, the Bike+ boasts front-facing stereo speakers and rear-facing woofers.

Next, the Bike has a manual resistance knob only, while the Bike+ offers an auto-follow resistance feature you can adjust on the touchscreen. 21.5 inches, the Bike's touchscreen is slightly smaller than the 23.8-inch one found on the Bike+. Additionally, the Bike+'s screen can rotate to accommodate other workouts. Finally, the Bike is limited to 4.0 Bluetooth connectivity and a dated micro USB port while the Bike+ offers 5.0 Bluetooth support and a USB-C charging port.

Both the Bike and Bike+ have Bluetooth functionality, so you can pair them with a powerful Bluetooth speaker to turn your workout into an immersive sound experience.

How the Peloton Bike and Bike+ are alike

Pedals, bike seat, instructors, and classes

Most of the key features of both Bike models are the same except for the differences noted above. They both feature aluminum pedals that require Delta-compatible cleats. You can buy a pair of cycling shoes directly from Peloton for $125 to $145, though any shoes with a three-hole design, including popular models from outdoor cycling brands like Giro and Fizik, will work as well. If you go with another brand, Peloton sells a set of Delta cleats for $26. I highly recommend the Altos Cycling Shoes by Peloton.

Both the Bike and Bike+ feature the same seat post with a sports series saddle and ergonomic pressure relief center channel. Most importantly, both Bike models require the same monthly Peloton subscription that gives members the same access to all Peloton classes and instructors, including cycling, strength, yoga, pilates, stretching, kickboxing, cardio dance, and more.

I personally chose the original Peloton Bike more than three years ago and have loved the experience.

If you’re comfortable with the extra $1,350 extra cost, the Bike+ auto-resistance feature and the smoother sound of the larger rotating touchscreen may be worth the cost. However, I personally chose the original Peloton Bike more than three years ago and have loved the experience.

Peloton Bike vs Peloton Bike+: Which bike is best for you?

While both models deliver an exceptional workout experience, if you want the larger rotating screen, better sound, and the auto-follow resistance feature, go for the Bike+. Fitness enthusiasts who want to splurge on the top-of-the-line Bike+ model certainly won't be disappointed with the superior sound, ability to charge devices, and automatic resistance feature.

However, my personal opinion is that the original Bike is a better value. Plus, you can use the Peloton app on your smartphone or Smart TV to do other types of workouts, such as strength, yoga, or cardio, eliminating the need for a rotating touchscreen.

Plus, if you use a Bluetooth speaker (like I do), you can enjoy exceptional sound with either Bike model. Both models also offer the same workout metrics and the ability to pair with a smartwatch for onscreen workout metrics.

