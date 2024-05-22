Key Takeaways Peloton now allows easier friend-finding and privacy settings customization on the app.

A new feature connects to contacts for suggested following, with the ability to hide your profile from searches.

The app also lets users control the visibility of workout history, music activity, along with other personalization settings.

Part of what makes fitness tech so enjoyable is connecting with other people in the same community, including friends you know in "real life." While Peloton has allowed users to find friends through Facebook and a built-in search feature for a while, the company recently made it even easier to follow your friends, view their workout history, and encourage them along their fitness journeys.

How to find friends on the Peloton app

Facebook isn't the only way to find workout buddies anymore

Peloton

Prior to Peloton's May update, you could only find friends through the app by searching for them via their Leaderboard name or connecting your Peloton account to Facebook to see if any of your Facebook friends were also Peloton users. Now, users have more options to find people they know so they can connect with their network in the Peloton community.

You can also search for people by their first and last name only, which means, by default, every Peloton member has a public profile.

In the Peloton app, you can sync with your contact database on your phone, and the app will match existing Peloton users with email addresses and phone numbers of people in your contacts. A list of suggested members for you to follow will populate, and you can click follow. You can also search for people by their first and last name only, which means, by default, every Peloton member has a public profile. Not everyone is happy about this, so we'll also explore how to fine-tune your privacy settings in the app.

Be sure to download the latest version of the Peloton app to see this new feature. Currently, it's only accessible on the mobile app, not the Bike, Tread, or Row touchscreens, or the Peloton website.

How to manage your privacy settings on the Peloton app

Hide yourself from appearing in search

Peloton/Pocket-lint

If you don't manage your settings, other Peloton users will be able to find you by syncing their contacts on the app or simply typing in your name. Understandably, some people aren't thrilled about this because it means anyone can see their workout history, such as a micromanaging boss who might see that you took a 20-minute break to de-stress with a workout. Here are specific ways you can manage your searchability on the Peloton app.

If you don't want to be searchable by name, you can adjust your settings so you won't appear in a search.

How to hide your Peloton profile information from user search:

In the Settings section of the app, you can turn on Private Profile. On the same screen, you can also toggle on Hide Me From Search or Hide Me From Contacts Syncing. If you choose to be hidden from search, no one will be able to find your account via your name or Leaderboard name. If you choose to be hidden from contact syncing, people who have your contact information in their phones won't be able to find you on the app.

If you choose to have a private profile, your name is still searchable. Other members who want to follow will send you a follow request that you have to approve for them to see your workout history. If you don't want to be searchable at all, toggle on Hide Me From Search.

Other personalization settings you can customize

Control what others can see

In addition to allowing you to control who can discover you on Peloton, the app also allows users to customize specifically what other members can see. For example, you can choose who sees your workout history (if you have a private account it will only be the people you approve to follow you), hide outdoor running or walking routes, hide your age and gender, and even hide your music activity.

Plus, there's an option to toggle on/off marketing and ads based on your activity, personalized experience recommendations, hide explicit content, and more.

On the Peloton app and member website, you can see an activity feed of members you follow. You can give your Peloton friends a high five, bookmark the class they did to save it for later, or add it right to your workout stack.

FAQ

Q: How do I unfollow someone on Peloton?

Simply to go the list of members you follow on the app. There will be a button that says "Unfollow." If you accidentally unfollow someone, just click Follow again. Keep in mind, Peloton users will get an email and push notification if you follow them.

Q: How can I see who follows me on Peloton?

Open the Peloton app and click your profile badge to see the main screen. Tap the followers button to see who follows you. You can also follow other members back with one click.

Q: Will I be notified if someone views my Peloton profile?

Unless someone follows you, you won't know if they looked at your profile. That means other members also cannot tell if you've viewed their profile.