Key Takeaways Fitbit Premium users will get access to Peloton classes starting in September.

Those in the US, UK, CA, and AU will be able to access Peloton classes.

Peloton users get special offers on the Fitbit Charge 6 and Google Pixel Watch.

Peloton's financial situation has been far from rosy the last few years after the high demand for its exercise equipment during the pandemic wore off. Fitbit has had its share of problems as well, with plenty of features being removed since Google purchased the company in 2019. Now, the two are joining forces and have formed a multi-year, multi-country partnership, as Reuters reported.

“We're thrilled to bring Peloton's classes and world-class Instructors to Fitbit users, and continue to establish Peloton as a one-stop shop for all types of fitness content,” said Greg Hybl, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Peloton for Business. “Together we share a commitment to make health and wellness more accessible and ensure even more people can reach their fitness goals.”

Google Fitbit and Peloton partnership details

Great news for Fitbit users, mediocre news for Peloton users

So, what does this partnership actually mean? First, Fitbit Premium members will have access to Peloton classes across 10 modalities, including Strength, Pilates, Running, Boxing, Cycling, Barre, and more. Select Peloton classes will also be available for Fitbit users who do not have a premium account membership. Those classes will be added to the Fitbit app incrementally starting in September and will be available to those in the US, UK, CA, and AU.

Peloton has a truly extensive library of classes available that will now join the ranks of Fitbit's own library of workout content. That opens a lot of doors for Fitbit users. Unfortunately, all Peloton folks get is special offers on Google Pixel Watch and Fitbit Charge 6 devices. Google and Peloton didn't provide any additional insight on what those special offers may exactly be. They will then have to pay for a Fitbit Premium subscription on top of that, if they end up purchasing a device. Fitbit Premium members seem to be getting a much better deal with this partnership and have a lot to look forward to come September.

More details on the partnership were not available beyond Peloton's press release, and Google did not immediately respond to Pocket-lint's request for comment.