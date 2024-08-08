Key Takeaways Many tech devices are niche, but Pebblebee Tag is versatile and helpful for anyone.

The app is easy to use, with unique features like alerting when Tag is left behind.

Small drawbacks like Bluetooth range are outweighed by the app's functionality and convenience.

So many tech devices these days are niche items. Only a handful of people actually use them and maybe only one specific feature is relevant to you. You'd use a TV antenna if you wanted to cut cable, but you don't watch much TV as it is anyway. You're interested in a smart sprinkler system, but you don't have a big enough yard to warrant one. There are many devices that you can list that are great in principle, but they aren't widely necessary. Then again, if someone buys something, it has to provide some kind of use to them.

On the flip side, some devices or gadgets will help just about anybody. A cell phone is a standard option. Headphones are another good bet. But how about a device that would help you find something that you lost? Nearly everyone can relate to that scenario. The Pebblebee Tag is a tracker made to solve that issue. This tiny item finder can be placed in so many locations, like in a purse, wallet, piece of luggage, computer bag, and more.

I've had a chance to try out the Pebblebee Tag for a while now. The one that I have is made for Google and Android phones. But seeing as I have an iPhone, I was curious to try it with the Pebblebee app. I'm even more impressed with Pebblebee than I was when I tested the Pebblebee Clip. Here's more of what I thought.

Recommended Pebblebee Tag The latest Pebblebee Tag is exceptionally lightweight and features a rechargeable battery that can last up to 8 months on a single charge. Utilize it to track down misplaced items with the help of billions of Android devices connected via Google's Find My Device network. Pros Works with Android and iOS

Can help find your phone

Bright lights and sounds Cons No carrying case for charger $35 at Pebblebee

Price, specs, & availability

Close

The Pebblebee Tag retails for $35. This version, the one that is built for Android phones, is sold only on Pebblebee's website. It's typically back-ordered, so you'll need to order it and likely wait (mine took multiple weeks to arrive). You can order a pack of one, two, or four.

Inside the box, you'll receive the Pebblebee Tag, the charging cable that flows into a USB-C plug, which has a unique design that magnetically connects to the Tag, a double-sided adhesive strip, and a silicone strap or collar attachment. The Pebblebee Tag is minuscule, as it measures 1.02 x 1.5 x 0.18-inches and weighs only 0.23 oz. The battery life is impressive, as it lasts for up to eight months on a single full charge.

Pebblebee Tag Brand Pebblebee Tag Connectivity Bluetooth Battery Rechargeable Range 300 feet Water Resistance IPX6

What I like about the Pebblebee Tag

The Pebblebee app offers several great features

Because I don't have an Android phone, I'm not out of luck using the Pebblebee Tag. You can either use it with Google's Find My Device feature or you can download the Pebblebee app. Having previously synced the Pebblebee Clip to my Apple Find My feature, I downloaded the Pebblebee app. It blows the Find My feature out of the water because of all that it can do.

The magnetic hold is strong, which means you can dangle it from an outlet as you plug it in and it likely won't fall off.

It's easy to set up, and you can choose different settings for it, based on what level of notifcation you want. If you want to be alerted any time you leave the Pebblebee Tag at home, you can do that. I didn't want that because there are a ton of times I walk my dog and don't bring my wallet or keys, and I'd get an alert any time I did so. After installing the Pebblebee app, I just had to press the button on the Pebblebee Tag to sync it via Bluetooth. It was simple and ready to use in seconds.

I plugged the charger in just to see how it worked. The magnetic hold is strong, which means you can dangle it from an outlet as you plug it in and it likely won't fall off. You won't need to charge it often, thanks to the battery life. Plus, the app shows you the level of battery you have left. When you open up the app, as long as you've enabled location services, it will show you a distinct map of where your device currently is. It will also show you where it was last seen, as well as a button that gives you the history of where it has been today or you can also pick a date to see where it has been on a specific day. This is incredibly helpful if you think you left something somewhere and know the exact date you lost it.

The yellow Find button will search for your device and then allow you to buzz it. If you press Buzz, it lights up the Tag and makes a loud beeping noise. This is very helpful to find your device if you're searching for it. But arguably my favorite feature is the reverse functionality that allows you to use it to find your phone. You can double-press the button on the Pebblebee Tag and your phone plays a jingle.

Not only can your phone ping your device, but your device can ping your phone. Other features include setting up parameters of where your device can be and, if it leaves that area, you'll get a notification. You're also able to add it to Siri or Amazon Alexa by giving it a name and then asking the voice assistant to help you find it. Adding a friend to your account will also let you share your item's location with them, in case you want someone else to be able to see where it is.

My favorite feature on this is the reverse engineering that allows you to use it to find your phone.

I placed the Pebblebee Tag in the silicone attachment and slid it onto my luggage and it fit perfectly. I will be using this soon on a vacation, so I can track my bags in case they get lost. I kept it in my wallet for a few days and even having it in my back pocket, it didn't make my wallet feel any more uncomfortable.

What I don't like about the Pebblebee Tag

Just some small things

First off, the Bluetooth range is 200 ft less than the Pebblebee Clip. This one has a Bluetooth range of 300 ft while the Pebblebee Clip is 500 ft. You also need to keep the Pebblebee app running in the background of your phone in order for it to work best. This can drain your phone's battery.

The charging cable for the Pebblebee is thin and can easily become misplaced. Since you don't have to use it much, you'll likely stash it in a drawer and forget where it is. Likewise, if you don't want to use the silicone attachment, it's probably going to go missing. I wish Pebblebee included a small carrying case, perhaps a tiny drawstring bag, to store both of these items when you aren't using them.

Should you buy the Pebblebee Tag?

Whether you're an Android or iPhone user, it's a yes

I've already factory reset my Pebblebee Clip and installed it on the Pebblebee app rather than using Apple's Find My tool. The Pebblebee Tag convinced me that the app is the way to go as it has so much going for it. The Tag is small and lightweight, so it's not a burden to place it where you want it to be. You can even put it on a remote with the adhesive strip to keep track of it.

While the minor drawbacks, such as a more limited Bluetooth range than other trackers on the market, are apparent, the overwhelmingly positive experience of using the app and the bright lights and sounds it plays when you're looking for it make the Pebblebee Tag a tracker that offers broad appeal.