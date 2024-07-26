Key Takeaways The Pebblebee Card is a slim, card-shaped tracking device compatible with Apple's Find My app or Android devices.

It boasts a 500-foot Bluetooth range, water resistance, and a loud alert to help locate it.

Its limited versatility, delicate charging cable, and competitive price are key issues.

Bluetooth trackers are inexpensive and ubiquitous, with devices of all shapes and sizes popping up to help you keep tabs on all your important items. While Apple's AirTags tend to rule them all, backed by a vast network that allows users to pinpoint precisely where their tracker may be, numerous competitors are popping up, even if they are still piggybacking on Apple's groundwork.

That includes Pebblebee, which offers a few different trackers of various sizes and purposes. One in particular, the Peeblebee Card, is designed to keep tabs on your other cards and your cash, nestled perfectly within a wallet or similar clutch or bag. I tested out this simple card tracker, and in return, received some peace of mind. I also started to wonder if I really needed the Pebblebee Card, as this rather specific device only sets itself apart from others in terms of its design.

Pebblebee Card The Pebblebee Card is a slim, matte black Bluetooth tracker compatible with both Android and Apple devices. The slender design is meant to be used anywhere you can fit a card. Battery 18 months Range 500ft Water Resistance IPX6 Pros Slim design

Long Bluetooth range

Loud alert Cons Pricey

Potentially superfluous

Flimsy charging cable

Price, specs, and availability

The Pebblebee Card is available on Amazon and directly from Pebblebee.com. It's compatible with both Apple and Android devices. iOS users can integrate the card with the Find My app, while the Peeblebee App is available for Android users. You can only connect the card to one of the apps; you can't use both simultaneously, and a factor reset is required to switch.

The card is notably ultra lightweight and thin. It's only 15g and under 3mm in thickness. It comes with a small charging cable that is powered by a USB-C outlet.

What I liked about the Pebblebee Card

Simple, effective, and durable

The device features two of the most important features I want in a tracking card. First, it's quite thin. At 2.5mm, it's slightly thicker than most cards or ID, but with the same dimensions, so it fits easily into a wallet, clip, or cardholder.

Second, the tracking actually works. As the Peeblebee Card is compatible with Apple's Find My app, you have a vast network of devices out in the world to help track down your important belongings. There's also a Pebblebee app available for Android users (it can only be connected to one network).

Peeblebee boasts a 500-foot Bluetooth range. This isn't particularly helpful for me since I live in a relatively small apartment (and work from home), but for those living and working in larger spaces, the extended range, especially as compared to other trackers, could prove quite useful. I tested it out in a park, putting distance between the card and me, and was impressed with the range. In a flat, open area, it worked well, but keep in mind obstructions could limit the connection.

When you're in range, you can play a sound to hone in on its location. The tracker emits a loud, high-pitched noise that's great if you're searching for something embedded within or under a bunch of other fabrics (it's not great for simply testing out the card, especially if you have sensitive ears or animals around). The sound goes on for many seconds, but you can choose to turn it off once you locate your device. The noise changes frequency and rhythm so that it stands out above any other sounds. Overall, it makes your card easy to find, but it's also very irritating. Such is the trade-off when you lose something important.

The card can also be charged with the included cable. It connects via two tiny prongs to the backside of the card. It's not as secure a connection as when you plug in your phone, but it still works well. The other end features USB-C input, so you can charge via your laptop or phone. It's helpful, although the battery is listed as featuring an 18-month life, so you may not need to charge it often.

The card boasts water resistance with a rating of IPX6, which is surprisingly formidable. It's protected against steady streams of water, such as heavy rain, but it can't be submerged. It's helpful, even if it might be more waterproof than the items and cards it's nestled with. It can get wet, though I don't imagine it often will.

What I didn't like about the Pebblebee Card

The design can be limiting

While I found the product worked effectively and was easy to get going and then put away and trust, there are some concerns when you start to look at other available options. Peeblebee aims to compete with Apple when it comes to trackers, as the AirTag is the top device to overtake. Its design puts the Peeblebee Card in unique standing, but the $50 price will give most pause. This makes it more expense than Apple's AirTag and Tile's Slim.

While the charging cable is a big plus, it feels delicate. It's small and thin, and the prongs that connect with the card give me concern, since they are tiny and feel like they could easily break off. While I'm happy the battery can be recharged, I'm not entirely confident that in 12 to 18 months I'll be able to track down this very small, hyper-specific black cable.

The shape is also another consideration. The super slender, rectangular design is suited for a wallet, card clip, or passport holder (I think there's a lot of worth for the last item when you're traveling). I'm happy to use it as such. Beyond this, I have difficulty finding another use that makes it as much or more valuable than a standard tracking tag that can be thrown in a purse or attached to a keychain. The Pebblebee Card is a quality product, but it's not very versatile.

Verdict: Should you buy the Pebblebee Card?

The Pebblebee Card is simple, functional, and practical. I'm impressed with the range, its ability to alert you to its location, and the easy integration with Find My.

Its direct worth to you is another matter. I am in favor of a card tracker to keep alongside my wallet and passport holder, but that's pretty much all it can be effectively used for. If you're just going to throw it in a bag, purse, or backpack, then you're likely better off with a tracker of a different shape.

The card-like design of this tracker is both its appeal and drawback, so it comes down to this specific need. That said, I appreciate the additional mind it offers in helping me keep track of my wallet.