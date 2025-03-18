Summary One of the pioneers of the smartwatch industry, Pebble, has officially returned.

Two new e-paper smartwatches are on the way: the $150 Core 2 Duo and the $225 Core Time 2.

Both models are expected to ship in the December 2025 timeframe.

Against the odds, Pebble has returned.

Eric Migicovsky, the creator of the original Pebble smartwatch, is preparing to release two new wearables with e-paper displays, the Core 2 Duo and the Core Time 2, smartwatches that are clear throwbacks to the Pebble 2 and Pebble Time 2 (the latter device never actually released), with a few new features.

Both smartwatches run the company's wearable operating system that Google recently allowed Migicovsky to take open source (which was only announced six weeks ago), and offer all the same features as past Pebble smartwatches. More importantly, both devices look like they're right out of 2013, offering a nostalgic throwback to an era of fun innovation in the smartwatch space.

Core 2 Duo

The original black and white smartwatch is back

Pebble

The Core 2 Duo (which looks a lot like the Pebble 2) features a crisp black and white 1.26-inch e-paper display with a resolution of 144 x 168 pixels (176 DPI), a polycarbonate build, and costs $150. Other notable specs include a built-in microphone and speaker, hinting that you'll be able to take phone calls from the wearable.

This time, there's also a barometer, compass sensor, and a linear resonance actuator, which Pebble says is quiet and strong. There's also a more powerful chip, it's IPX8 water resistant, and features a 22mm watch strap. Battery life comes in at 30 days, an increase from the Pebble 2's seven. Colors include black or white.

Core 2 Duo The black and white Core 2 Duo features a polycarbonate frame, a barometer, a compass and more. Brand rePebble Operating System PebbleOS Battery 30 day battery Health sensors Step and sleep tracking $150 at rePebble

The smartwatch starts shipping this July and will be available in the rePebble store.

Related The Pixel 9 is a nearly perfect Android phone that also terrifies me The Pixel 9 delivers stunning performance and design, but its Reimagine AI tool truly scares me.

Core Time 2

The forgotten Pebble Time 2 of my dreams has finally arrived

Pebble

On the other hand, the $225 Core Time 2 features a 1.5-inch 64-color e-paper display with a resolution of 200 x 228 pixels (202 DPI), alongside a flat glass lens to reduce glare. The display is also touch-enabled, so you can interact with its buttons and display. The overall build of the Core Time 2 is a step above the Core 2 Duo, thanks to its metal frame and buttons.

Along with all the same step, sleep tracking, microphone, and speaker as the Core 2 Duo, the Core Time 2 features a heart rate monitor. That said, the wearable doesn't feature a barometer or compass. Battery life comes in at 30 days per change. Current colors include white and black.

"Unfortunately for iPhone users like myself, Apple's restrictive App Store rules limit the new wearables' features."

Both smartwatches will work with the thousands of existing PebbleOS apps that are already available, too, which means there will be a decent software ecosystem as soon as these watches start shipping. Unfortunately for iPhone users like myself, Apple's restrictive App Store rules limit the new wearables' features, including being unable to send text messages, not being able to reply to notifications, and integration with apps like Strava.