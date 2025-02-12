I'm making 2025 the year of unsubscribing. I'm doing this mainly as a way to save money and stop myself from being overwhelmed by the sheer number of streaming services out there. A much better choice for me has been to unsubscribe from everything and take services a month at a time for binging purposes. However, there are moments where a great deal comes along that I can't pass up. It doesn't happen often, but I think it's here for Peacock.

Peacock is an underrated service that isn't really home to many household name shows, but there are enough on the platform to keep you interested for a month -- or a year if you find a good price. If you have your eye on the service's long-term options, there's now a very affordable way to get signed up. For a limited time, Peacock is available for $30, and that's for the annual subscription. Considering the regular price for this is $80, it's a steep discount.

Whether you're catching up on The Traitors or interested in checking out Best Picture nominees Wicked or Conclave, this is a price that's hard to beat. It's so good that I'm even jumping on it. All you have to do to sign up for this price and go to the website and follow the steps.

Peacock TV $30 $80 Save $50 NBC's movie and TV show streaming service with access to original shows, live sports, news coverage, and more. Subscription cost $7.99 with ads $30 at Peacock

A Peacock deal too good to pass up

For $30, I don't see why not

Peacock

While Peacock has a healthy subscriber base, its numbers pale in comparison to services like Netflix and Disney+. Although it's smaller than some of its competitors, there's still a lot I like about Peacock. For starters, it was home to the 2024 Olympics, and unlike Netflix, I didn't have a single problem with the streaming like there was with the Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight.

Peacock has never been an expensive service, and a monthly fee comes in under $10 a month if you're okay with ads. Unfortunately, this $30 annual deal comes with ads, so you have to be okay with them there too. It's not a huge deal if Peacock isn't your main service, and I imagine it won't be for many people.

For me, a big bonus of having Peacock is that it's essential if you're a WWE fan. Peacock is the home of all the premium live events for the company, and that means you'll need to be subscribed in order to watch WrestleMania 41 in April. Unfortunately, since the WWE moved Monday Night RAW to Netflix, the entire back catalog of the show went with it. If you're somebody who wanted to watch through since the beginning, that's no longer an option on Peacock. The catalog is slowly showing up on Netflix, but it's not as complete as Peacock was at the time of this writing. Another bonus is live events have commercials and ads baked right into them, so it doesn't matter if you're on an ad tier or not.

Where the annoyance comes in is having ads play before any movies you watch that aren't live. For some people, that's not a deal breaker. I know streamers are pushing their ad tiers more and more, and people are largely getting on board. Netflix has made it almost more appealing to opt for ads thanks to the massive price disparity. The same thing goes for Peacock, honestly. Getting rid of the ads essentially doubles the price of the service, so it comes down to how much you value your viewing experience. In this case, $30 for an entire year balances it all out, and I'm okay with ads.

In October, the NBA is bringing games to the platform, so the value is going to go up even higher. As a bonus, it'll be another live event situation where paying for ads won't matter as it'll have them no matter what. What I'm saying is that if you get in on Peacock when the price is this low, you'll feel the value as the year goes on, provided you're a fan of what the service has to offer.

My advice is to take a look at what's on the platform before pulling the trigger on a subscription. While $30 is a lot cheaper than most other services, there's no sense subscribing to something if you don't ever plan on using it. I think it's a good pick for people to catch up with Oscar movies, as The Wild Robot and the previously mentioned Wicked and Conclave are both available with a subscription.

It's important to jump on low prices while they're around

Nothing's guaranteed

Peacock

With streaming prices constantly on the rise, it's nice to lock in at a rate that'll keep you at the same price for a long time. That's exactly what you can do with this Peacock annual subscription. Even if there's a price hike in the next year, you'll only be paying $30 over the duration of the subscription, as annual plans are almost always exempt from price changes. When the time comes for renewal is when you'll feel the hit in your wallet.

This Peacock deal expires on February 18.

For me at least, it's way too expensive to keep all the services, so I greatly appreciate it when deals like this or the Max, Disney, Hulu bundle come around. It's a shame so much cool stuff is locked behind services I'll never try without a lower price. For example, shows like The Traitors would've never been on my radar without a price drop. It's a show that trends at the top of Twitter/X every time it's on, so it's clear many people see value in Peacock, even if it's for one show, but I can't say that's been the case for me.

Value is a big thing for me, and as prices continue to rise without anything of note being added to the services, it feels like a slap in the face. For example, AMC A-List announced a price increase, but as a way of making it feel like I get some extra value, they tacked on the option to see a fourth movie free of charge for the week. I imagine most people aren't seeing four movies a week, and most probably aren't seeing three either, but the sense of value being added makes it seem like I'm not being taken advantage of.