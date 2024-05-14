Key Takeaways When possible, try to remove bloated vendor software on your PC.

Google Maps is superior to Bing Maps, so just go ahead and delete the latter.

You can also try Microsoft or Google's browsers for opening .PDFs rather than Adobe.

New Windows PCs and laptops are packed with programs for work and play, but many are unnecessary and should be removed because they don't serve any purpose and get in the way.

Sometimes, multiple apps for the same function exist, and it's worth uninstalling the ones you don't use to prevent them from slowing your system down. Some unnecessary Windows features don't really slow your PC down but contribute to the clutter in your menus and are worth disabling because better options are available.

Every app has its uses, and all the ones listed here probably have fans who love using them. We still think they don't stack up against superior rivals, and some are overshadowed by more established and recognizable competitors. Here's our list of six programs you can uninstall from your PC or laptop.

1 Bing Maps

Most users don't know it exists

Bing/Pocket-lint

You can call Bing Maps a bad app, but it gets the job done. However, it can't compete with Google Maps, which sets the standard for navigation, has wider coverage, and has more information available. There's no comparison in content, as Bing Maps is a basic navigation tool, while Google Maps takes things to the next level by showing points of interest and nearby hotels, restaurants, and other places you might want to visit.

The disparity between the two platforms is huge. Over 3.5 million websites worldwide are estimated to embed Google Maps, while a paltry 2,065 sites run Bing Maps. The same is true for mobile devices, and you'll be hard-pressed to find anyone using Bing Maps instead of the alternatives from Google and Apple. Uninstalling Bing Maps is easy, but many Windows users probably don't know it's there in the first place.

2 Adobe Acrobat Reader

Don't pay to play

Adobe/Pocket-lint

Adobe Acrobat Reader was once a must-have app for viewing .PDF files, but those days are gone, and it's hard to justify using it over Google and Microsoft's alternatives. While Acrobat Reader can be a powerful tool if you need to edit text or replace images in your PDFs, users who only want to view files won't appreciate the constant ads and unnecessary steps.

It's faster and more efficient to open .PDF files with either Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge because they display them in new browser tabs and don't disrupt your workflow. The Edge interface is better if you want all your menu options laid out in front of you, and Google Chrome is best if you prefer a clean, minimalist interface with no distractions.

3 Feedback Hub

An app for irrelevant ranting

Microsoft/Pocket-lint

The Feedback Hub is a dedicated app for complaining about Windows issues and suggesting new features for Microsoft to add to its products. This sounds good in theory, but the ridiculous "Show more options" content menu in Windows 11 would have been fixed by now, and we'd be able to access "Properties" with one click if Microsoft listened to feedback and cared about suggestions.

Unless you relish a dedicated platform to communicate with your favorite software vendor, Feedback Hub probably isn't for you. You'll only waste your time filling in forms with complicated dropdown menus and likely give up in frustration because it's not worth the effort and won't fix your problem anyway.

4 Windows Media Player Legacy

It was never that good, to begin with

Microsoft/Pocket-lint

Windows Media Player Legacy refuses to die and still hangs around, providing an outdated interface and cheesy visualizations for playing music files. It was decent for playing .WAV, MP3, and WMA files at the height of its popularity, but people have always preferred VLC for its wider range of supported formats, including video.

Microsoft's new Windows Media Player on Windows 11 PCs and laptops makes the legacy version redundant, only worth it for burning CDs and DVDs. The built-in Movies and TV app is also a better alternative media player and can stream content from the Microsoft Store.

5 WinZip and other Zip Programs

Mostly unwanted extras

Winzip/Pocket-lint

WinZip, WinRAR, and other .zip programs deserve extinction because they aren't required and add unnecessary bloatware. File compression made sense when it was introduced due to minuscule storage capacities, and zipping folders was perfect for saving large files without taking up much space.

In 2024, many vendor drivers and software installations download in .zip folders and open in Windows Explorer like any other location, eliminating the need for third-party apps. It's pointless to install WinZip for a once-a-month .zip folder and get the unwanted Duplicate File Finder, Image Manager, Security Backup, SafeShare, and PDF Express bloatware that takes up space and constantly prompts for payment.

6 Bloated vendor software

We prefer streamlined alternatives

Asus/Pocket-lint

Vendor software is essential for editing profiles and controlling lighting and other hardware functions, but many companies pack it with unnecessary features that are often buggy and reduce system performance. We understand that companies want to push as many features onto us as possible, but it should never be at the expense of functionality and the overall user experience.

Asus Armory Crate is the perfect example. It provides critical system and performance information and has a user-friendly interface for tweaking the GPU, audio, and lighting settings. On the other hand, it's heavy on resources, has sluggish performance, and is full of news, adverts, and other stuff most users aren't interested in. The app is so notoriously buggy that many Asus owners turn to third-party alternatives like G-Helper that get the job done in a more streamlined and efficient manner.

FAQ

Q: Can I reinstall the apps I've removed?

You can download most apps from the internet, and manufacturer or vendor websites often have the latest versions that work best.

Q: Do I need a third-party uninstaller software to remove unwanted apps?

Third-party app installers can be useful for corrupt or damaged software or removing residual traces of old apps. Most installed apps and Windows features and can be easily removed through the built-in control panel tool.