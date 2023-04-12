Quick Links
- Build a PC
- How to build and upgrade your own extreme gaming PC
- How to build a mid-range gaming PC
- How to build a mini-ITX gaming PC
- Useful things to know before you build a gaming PC
- Best mid tower ATX PC cases 2023: Top cases for your gaming PC
- Best DDR5 RAM 2023: The fastest memory for your machine
- Best gaming monitors 2023: Top 4K, ultrawide and ultra fast monitors to buy
- Best NVMe SSDs 2023: Our choice of the fastest and best storage drives you can buy
- How to remove thermal paste and re-apply it for improved performance
- How to update your BIOS: Essential steps to update your PC
- What power supply unit do you need for your gaming PC?
- Five easy ways to add RGB to your gaming PC
- Our best game lists for PC
- Best PC games to buy 2023: Fantastic games to add to your collection
- Best RPGs for PC: Superb role-playing games worth your money
- Best First Person Shooters (FPS) for PC gamers
- Best co-op games for PC 2023: The best co-operatives titles on PC
- Best racing games on PC: Top games for high octane thrills
- Best action-adventure games for PC gamers
- Best open-world and survival games for PC
- Best Battle Royale games 2023: Winner winner, chicken dinner?
- Best free PC games 2023: Get totally free-to-play games
- Best PCVR games: The top VR titles to play on your PC tethered VR headset
- Best games to buy in the Steam sales: Our favourite PC gaming bargains
- Best Steam Deck games: The best and most popular games for your handheld
- Best remastered PC games and reboots
- Best PC games with ray tracing: Glorious games made even better
- PC gaming accessories
- Best PC gaming controllers 2023: Top premium controllers for your computer
- Best joysticks 2023: Amazing gaming sticks for Flight Simulator mastery and more
- Best gaming keyboards 2023: The best quiet, loud, colourful and proud mechanical keyboards around
- Best PC gaming headsets 2023: The best wired, wireless and surround sound headsets around
- Best gaming chairs 2023: We test and rate the seats designed for PC gamers
- Best speakers for PC gamers 2023: All the sound and RGB lighting you could ever need
- Best webcams 2023: Rating the top cameras for working from home, streaming and more
- Best XLR microphones 2023: Serious sound for those that demand the best
- Best gaming mice 2023: The best wired, wireless and RGB gaming mice to buy today
- Best USB microphones 2023: Top mics for video calling, podcasting and streaming
- PC gaming tips and tricks
- Level up your Steam game: Tips and tricks to get more out of Valve's game store
- How to stream PC games to another device easily
- How to check your monitor's refresh rate and adjust it
- How to check CPU and GPU temps easily
- How to enable G-Sync on your gaming PC and monitor
- How to start streaming your gaming: All the gear you need
- How to optimise your PC for gaming
- 11 easy tips to get more FPS and better performance on your gaming PC
- How to transfer PC games to your Steam Deck
- Tips to get the most out of your new Nvidia RTX GPU
- How to fix slow game downloads on Steam: Tips and tricks to boost download speeds
- Is your PC bottlenecking? How to check for performance problems
- How to use Bluetooth headphones with your Steam Deck
- Why is my computer so slow? Tips to improve your PC performance
- How to check PC specs: Find the full specifications of your computer
- How to take better game screenshots on PC
- How to add a mic to any headphones for PC gaming
- How to easily capture gameplay footage for your YouTube channel
- How to update Nvidia drivers and cleanly install them for the best results
- PC gaming explainers
PC gaming is one of the great joys of the tech world - whether you're carefully selecting the perfect pre-built desktop tower or laptop, or you're slowly tinkering and building your own computer from scratch.
If you're looking for the best games to play on your custom hardware, or need guidance for how to actually go about building your own PC, or want advice on what headsets, monitors and more you should pair with it, you've come to the right place.
This directory of guides and lists should help you to maximise your fun while PC gaming.
Please do also check out our complete guides to the PlayStation 5, for the Xbox Series X and for the Nintendo Switch for any console needs you might have, too.
Build a PC
If you're looking to build a PC, whether it's your first or just the latest in a long line, there are loads of tips and guides that we've curated to guide you through the process of picking components and putting them together.
Our best game lists for PC
These lists bring together our very favourite PC games across a range of genres to give you a smorgasbord of incredible experiences to pick from. Whether you're looking for a quick diversion, a complete obsession or a retro delight, we've got you covered.
PC gaming accessories
If you're an avid PC gamer but you're looking to take your experience to the next level, there are countless additions you can make to upgrade your gaming. From headsets to monitors and keyboards, we've got guides to help you find the best pick in all cases.
PC gaming tips and tricks
PC gaming is a simply enormous category, full of progammes and secrets that you might not know about until you start putting specific research in, so we've gathered some of our handiest tips and tricks to help you get through.
PC gaming explainers
If you've ever come across a new bit of tech, whether it's software or hardware, in the world of PC gaming, you'll know that buzzwords and technobabble are pretty common. We've got a host of explainers that should help you to figure out exactly what various bits of technical wizardry actually do.