PC gaming is one of the great joys of the tech world - whether you're carefully selecting the perfect pre-built desktop tower or laptop, or you're slowly tinkering and building your own computer from scratch.

If you're looking for the best games to play on your custom hardware, or need guidance for how to actually go about building your own PC, or want advice on what headsets, monitors and more you should pair with it, you've come to the right place.

This directory of guides and lists should help you to maximise your fun while PC gaming.

Please do also check out our complete guides to the PlayStation 5, for the Xbox Series X and for the Nintendo Switch for any console needs you might have, too.