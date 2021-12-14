Xbox Game Pass has been massively successful since its launch several years ago.

Offering 100s of Xbox games to download and play on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S for one monthly fee, it's a no-brainer for most console owners.

Thankfully, PC gamers also have their own version - PC Game Pass. And, if you own a PC as well as an Xbox, you can get both, along with Cloud Gaming and other benefits, for a single monthly payment too.

Here then is everything you need to know about PC Game Pass.

What is PC Game Pass?

PC Game Pass is a monthly subscription service that offers a library of full games to download and play on your machine without any further fees.

The list of games is curated and updated each month, with some added and some less popular titles being removed. You just need to download the ones on offer and play as much as you like - as if you bought the game outright yourself.

The PC version of the service is exclusive to gamers running Windows 10 or Windows 11.

It is also available as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes over 400 Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. You also get access to Xbox's Cloud Gaming service to stream games on mobile devices, PC and Xbox consoles, EA Play and Xbox Live Gold.

How much does PC Game Pass cost?

In the UK, PC Game Pass costs £7.99 per month. It is $9.99 per month in the US.

New subscribers can get the first month for just £1 / $1.

If you also own an Xbox console or want to play cloud games on your mobile device, you might find that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a much better deal. It costs £10.99 per month in the UK, $14.99 per month in the US.

SQUIRREL_158169

Minimum specs for PC Game Pass

As you'd expect from playing such a wide range of games there are some minimum spec requirements to ensure things run smoothly. Microsoft recommends your machine meets these specs:

OS: Windows 10/11, version 22H1 or higher

Processor: Intel Core i5; AMD Ryzen 5. Quad-core or higher.

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1050; AMD Radeon RX 560

Memory: 8GB RAM, 3GB VRAM

Storage: 150GB

DirectX: DirectX 12 API

Monitor: 1080p

What games are available as part of PC Game Pass?

There will always be over 400 games available for the PC gaming community. The list includes all new Xbox Studios titles on the day of their release.

Some of them also appear in our best PC games to buy round-up, showing just how good a deal Game Pass is.

PC Games Pass games list (as of 10 March 2023):