If you're of a certain age, you probably remember keeping a notebook next to your computer with all your passwords written down -- or maybe you upgraded to a locked spreadsheet at some point. But finding a secure and convenient way to manage all your passwords was always a struggle. Think about how many movies and TV shows have used the trope of burglars finding a Post-it note with a login password stuck to a computer screen.

These days, many browsers offer to store your usernames and passwords for the sites you frequent the most. The problem is that many of them aren't immune to hacks and data breaches. What you really need is a password manager -- an all-in-one solution that keeps your passwords secure and accessible without the risks of traditional methods.

Not all password managers are created equal. There are plenty of options to choose from, including some free ones that still offer solid features. To help you decide, here’s a list of some of my favorite password managers -- complete with a breakdown of their features -- so you can find the one that suits your needs best.

1 1Password

A great way to start out with security

1Password / Pocket-lint

1Password makes it easy to store your passwords and access them from anywhere -- no need to be at your computer to look them up. It works seamlessly across macOS, Windows, Linux, and iOS, so whether you're using it on your phone or computer, the interface is both user-friendly and secure. It's at the top of this list because it's one of my very favorites.

If you're new to password managers, 1Password is a great place to start. Its simple tutorial walks you through setting up passwords and using the system with confidence. The service is also adaptable -- you can set your preferred level of security, and it will adjust its settings accordingly. It's an excellent option for teams too, as it lets you control security levels across different devices for the whole group.

2 LastPass

Hook it up in your browser

LastPass / Pocket-lint

Like all the others I mentioned already, LastPass makes it effortless to log in to your favorite sites. Once you save your username and password for a site, LastPass's browser extension will automatically fill in your login details every time you visit. If you can't remember your login info, just click the extension to open your vault -- the secure spot where all your passwords and usernames are stored, no matter how strong or weak they are. Sharing passwords with colleagues is also super simple -- it only takes a click to grant them access fast.

If you struggle to come up with a strong password, it can generate them instantly without reusing any of the ones you already have stored. You can access your vault from multiple devices and even benefit from free dark web monitoring, which alerts you if your data has been breached. Plus, there's a helpful tutorial for newcomers that makes getting started a breeze.

3 Bitwarden

Enjoy a lot of security for free

Bitwarden is an open-source password manager that supports over 50 languages and works seamlessly across browsers, desktops, and mobile platforms. You can protect passwords and logins for an unlimited number of devices and accounts without any restrictions. The free version offers a lot, including the use of passkeys for added security.

If you're looking for even more protection, the paid plan is just $1 per month and includes features like encrypted file attachments, security reports, and an integrated authenticator for your credentials. It's a cost-effective path to upgrade your security -- especially without breaking the bank.

A family plan is only $3 per month and offers up to six premium accounts with unlimited sharing.

You don't only have to store passwords and usernames in your vault -- you can keep credit card numbers, secret notes, and file attachments in there, too. The Bitwarden Send feature lets you share information with those in your family or designated accounts to work with you.