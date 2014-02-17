Hands-on: Lego Ghostbusters review

The Lego Group is at the 2014 NYC Toy Fair and has just shown off the new Lego Ghostbusters set.

Lego Ghostbusters, a product of the Cuusoo design project, will officially release in June for $49.99. A UK price has yet to be revealed. The set includes four lead characters as mini figures plus the Ectomobile.

The Ectomobile looked like the coolest piece out of the set, as it seemed straight from the movie and even had the iconic yellow Ecto-1 licence plate. However, during our brief hands-on with the set, it appeared the mini figures couldn't fit inside the vehicle once built. Unless you removed the roof by detaching it from studs in the vehicle's four corners, which hold it all together, then the characters would fit inside.

Also the Ectomobile measures 3 inches x 7 inches x 2 inches. So it's safe to say it's there primarily for looks. That's not great in terms of functionality, though the entire set would still be pretty awesome to own.

As for the mini figures, they were equally awesome with their proton packs, slime suits and walkie-talkies. You get Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, Egon Spengler and Winston Zeddemore - complete with creepy Lego-fied faces. Overall, they really make this Ghostbusters set. After all, what's a Ghostbusters set without the Ghostbusters?

READ: Lego Ghostbusters price and release date revealed

The only thing that would have made this perfect is the firehouse/headquarters. It isn't included, though that's probably why the 508-piece set costs $120 less than other anticipated Lego sets for 2014 (like The Simpsons House). Check out more Lego Ghostbusters pictures in the gallery below.

