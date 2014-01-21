Like father like son: Vtech launches Kidizoom smartwatch for kids

Technology kids brand VTech has launched a smartwatch for children at the London Toy Fair 2014.

Hot on the heels of the new smartwatches launched by Samsung, Sony and Pebble, VTech says that the new child-friendly smartwatch brings the technology to children in a fun, interactive, safe and educational way.

The new smartwatch will come with a 1.4-inch colour touchscreen, let kids capture photos with the 0.3-megapixel camera and then edit them with photo effects, and play three built-in games. Importantly you will be able to also tell the time, with 20 different clock faces to choose from.

Once you've created your masterpiece you'll be able to connect the watch to a PC and upload the pictures and video you've captured.

The new watch will cost a lot less than your average smartwatch too, with VTech saying that the watch will be £39.99 when it comes out later this year.

