This is what it would look like if Star Wars and Final Fantasy collided

Japanese games publisher Square Enix has a tradition of releasing collectable action figures of not just its own brands, such as Final Fantasy, but also licensed characters from comic books and movies. Now it has lent its unique creative eye to Star Wars with some of the best-looking versions of a Stormtrooper, Boba Fett and Darth Vader we've seen.

Imagine what a Stormtrooper would look like if taken from Empire Strikes Back and plonked into Final Fantasy X - that's pretty much what you can get from the new range coming from Square Enix sub-brand Play Arts Kai.

In December the company announced and released pictures of its take on Darth Vader, now one of the Empire's minions and bounty hunter Fett get the treatment.

They each come with accessories too, including interchangeable hands, blasters and stands. The figures are posable too, and a couple of them come with added effects. Boba Fett has a flame that can be attached to look like it is coming out of his arm, and Darth Vader has a light saber add-on that has motion blur.

Each of the 11-inch three figures will cost 12,000 yen (around £67.50), with Vader coming in May and the other two in July. Might be worth having a cheeky word in the ear of your local import store.