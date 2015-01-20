  Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens Lego sets confirmed

Lego has confirmed to Pocket-lint that it will be releasing a number of sets to coincide with the launch of the new Star Wars movie releasing later this year.

The seven sets will be launched in time for Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens and feature key moments and characters, from the new film.

Being shown off to a select few important people at the London Toy Fair behind very closed doors, Lego was coy to detail what the new sets would feature or what characters would become minifigures.

Lego, who makes up around 73 per cent of the volume of Star Wars licensed toys, isn't waiting until December to bring Lego Star Wars fans more sets to play with however.

In the meantime, it has announced new sets including the temple room from the Emperor/Vader/Skywalker battle at the end of Return of the Jedi and an Imperial shuttle used in the same film will be out later this year.

Other new sets include the The Naboo Royal N-1 starfighter, and a range of new Star Wars Microfighters ensuring Lego Star Wars fans should have plenty to look forward to over the next 12 months.

Expect more information about the Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens sets in the coming months.