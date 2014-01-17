  These Star Wars photos look real but they're actually just life-like images of toys

A Finnish man has captured the Millennium Falcon on camera as it soared above and across the icy forest in his own backyard.

Well, not really. The fictional spacecraft from blockbuster franchise Star Wars does exist...but only in toy form. And you can see it alongside hundreds of other Star Wars toys via Avanaut's Flickr page.

Finnish artist and illustrator Vesa Lehtimäki (aka Avanaut) has spent many years meticulously setting up these Star Wars toys in and around his garden - all in the hopes that he could create a breathtaking, perspective illusion with his camera.

According to ItsNiceThat.com, Lehtimäki mixes miniatures Legos with classical licensed toys, and then he snaps carefully-angled photos of them. The result is a realistic scene made fit for a Star Wars film. Even George Lucas should be amazed.

READ: Darth Vader Lightsaber USB charger makes the force strong with your phone

If you're a Star Wars fanatic, definitely check out the Avanaut Flickr page. His photo-series has more than 300 life-like images. You may even feel inspired to grab your favourite Ewok plushy and spend the entire weekend trying to photograph him in action. Good luck with that.

At internetmatters.org parents can find all the advice they will need to keep their children safe online. Designed specifically for parents, the site offers a wealth of up-to-date, unbiased information and advice about how to deal with online safety. Parents can learn about the latest issues and technologies, get great tips on how to talk about online safety with their children and get the best advice on dealing with issues and taking action. Created with experts, Internet Matters provides detailed information, but also signposts to best-in-class resources from individual expert organisations. Our goal is to ensure parents can always access the information that they need, in a format that is clear and concise.