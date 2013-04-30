  1. Home
  Parenting
  Parenting news
  Star Wars parenting news

Star Wars Black Series action figures announced

Middle-aged Star Wars fans looking to relive their childhood will soon be able to do so with the launch of a new range of action figures. The Star Wars Black Series toys hark back to the days when you would chew the lead paint off Han-Solo's boot.

Trying to rekindle some love for the movies, even though it's been some time since the last one and some time until the next, Hasbro is launching the Star Wars Black Series action figure line. 

"For the first time ever, Hasbro is introducing a 6-inch scale of the greatest characters from the Star Wars universe," says the toymaker.  "The ‘vintage’ style figures even share the original black stylish packaging of the original Star Wars collection from the 1970s and ‘80s."

The Star Wars Black Series will feature characters from the Star Wars saga, including Luke Skywalker, Darth Maul, R2-D2 and a Sandtrooper, costing £19.99 each.

Those who think 6-inches is too much to handle can opt for the new, more-manageable 3.75-inch Star Wars Black Series collection instead. The range features eight characters, including Anakin Skywalker, Darth Vader and Padmé Amidala. The figures cost £9.99 each.

The new figures will be in toyshops from the end of July in time for the summer holidays.

