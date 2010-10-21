Look Leia, R2-D2 can be sexy too

"R2-D2, it is you, It is you!"

This is essentially nerd-porn.

An R2-D2 swimming costume. What more could you want?

Available from Australian e-retailers Black Milk, this Star Wars inspired bathing suit will set you back about £54, but hey, this is a high-quality garment we're talking about here. It's got see-through prevention, UV blocking, UPF 50+ sun protection and is made of branded Lycra.

However, due to "extremely high demand", there's a 2-3 week wait on them at the moment.

We can guess the reactions of thousands of Star Wars widows when they wake up to one of these on Christmas morning. Still, at least it will give the Princess Leia costume a break.

See also - VIDEO: Homemade R2D2 fits standard-sized person

At internetmatters.org parents can find all the advice they will need to keep their children safe online. Designed specifically for parents, the site offers a wealth of up-to-date, unbiased information and advice about how to deal with online safety. Parents can learn about the latest issues and technologies, get great tips on how to talk about online safety with their children and get the best advice on dealing with issues and taking action. Created with experts, Internet Matters provides detailed information, but also signposts to best-in-class resources from individual expert organisations. Our goal is to ensure parents can always access the information that they need, in a format that is clear and concise.