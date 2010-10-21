  1. Home
Look Leia, R2-D2 can be sexy too

"R2-D2, it is you, It is you!"

This is essentially nerd-porn.

An R2-D2 swimming costume. What more could you want?

Available from Australian e-retailers Black Milk, this Star Wars inspired bathing suit will set you back about £54, but hey, this is a high-quality garment we're talking about here. It's got see-through prevention, UV blocking, UPF 50+ sun protection and is made of branded Lycra.

However, due to "extremely high demand", there's a 2-3 week wait on them at the moment.

We can guess the reactions of thousands of Star Wars widows when they wake up to one of these on Christmas morning. Still, at least it will give the Princess Leia costume a break.

See also - VIDEO: Homemade R2D2 fits standard-sized person

