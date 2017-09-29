Sphero Mini is a ping pong ball-sized robot you steer with your face

Sphero has launched a new Sphero.



Dubbed Sphero Mini, it's a lot like the original app-enabled robot toy, only it's even tinier. More specifically, it's about the size of a ping pong ball. You can control it with different modes in the Sphero Mini app, or you can just use your face, thanks to a new feature called Face Drive, which uses your "facial expressions" to steer the ball.

From what we can tell, you just open up the Sphero Mini app on your iOS or Android device, then select the Face Drive mode, and set up your phone so that the front-facing camera can see your face. And that's it. Turning your head to the left will make the ball go left, and pulling your head back will make it roll backward, and so on.

Sphero Mini itself has a little gyroscope, accelerometer, and LED lights, as well as colourful, interchangeable shells. It uses micro USB charging and gives you about one-hour of play after an hour of full charging. It also comes with three mini traffic cones and six mini bowling pins for different playing games and other use cases.

Sphero Mini costs £49.99 and is available now.