Sphero's app-controlled Lightning McQueen available to drive away now

Sphero, the maker of the lovable BB-8 app-controlled droid, has branched out to Pixar and developed an app-controlled version of Lightning McQueen from the Cars trilogy, to tie in with the launch of Cars 3 in cinemas.

Sphero says it worked with the team at Pixar to make sure the scaled down version of McQueen was as realistic as the one you see on screen, and has animated eyes, an animatronic mouth and even moves about like the 'real' thing.

Using the app, available for iOS and Android, you can drive Lightning in any direction, perform drifts, create your own scripts for him to act out using animations, and take part in a pit-stop inspired mini-game.

Unlike the BB-8 Droid, Sphero hasn't made an optional accessory similar to the Force Band to let you control Lightning McQueen using hand gestures, everything is controlled via the smartphone app.

The car has five touch-sensitive panels: on the roof, the bonnet, both side doors and the rear window. A tap on each will elicit a physical response from Lightning McQueen, while the front and rear lights will change their brightness depending on the light in your room.

The Sphero Lightning McQueen is available now for £299.99 / $299

Buy Sphero Lightning McQueen from Amazon UK / Amazon US