Sky Kids app now has offline viewing to help with school holidays travelling

Sky Kids for Android and iOS now offers offline viewing. You can download the shows and films available on the application to keep children entertained over school holiday trips and beyond.

Customers with either a Sky Go Extra, Sky Multiscreen or Sky Q subscription can download programmes for their kids to watch when there is no internet connection.

These include series from Nick Jr, Boomerang and Cartoon Network, including Top Cat, Paw Patrol and Adventure Time.

Of course, parents with the above accounts can already download children's programming on the Sky Go application itself, but Sky Kids puts all that content in a neat and handy place. It also presents it in a format that youngsters will appreciate and find easier to navigate.

In addition to offline viewing, the Sky Kids app now also includes a Sleep Mode feature. The app can be set to turn off when it has been used for a set amount of time. It will warn a child five minutes before closing down.

The app is available on Google Play and the iTunes App Store and will work over 3G and 4G connections, as well as Wi-Fi. It can be used by any Sky customer with a Sky Family or Variety bundle. However, downloads are only available to those with Sky Go Extra, Sky Multiscreen as well.

Sky Q customers can use all features of the app.