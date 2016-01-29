Sky Kids app will let your children watch TV without adverts

Sky has announced it is launching a dedicated Kids app, called Sky Kids, for parents keen to let their children watch TV without the adverts.

The new app, has according to Sky, been specially designed for kids, and includes the ability to select age appropriate content, so you know your 3-year-old isn't watching something inappropriate and has had adverts removed ahead of the shows or movies.

Sky currently insists Sky Go users to watch between one and four adverts for around a 1 minute before they can start watching a TV show or movie.

Whether there will be a cost associated to the new app isn't still unanswered, Sky is currently saying that will offer the app as part of a Sky Subscription, implying it will be free. The app will launch initially in the UK, and will roll out to it's other markets in time says the company.

The app is being made by ustwo, the same developers that bought us Monument Valley.

The move comes after Sky found that its kids portfolio of content, once highlighted on the EPG home page drove a fourfold increase in downloads for those shows.

Meanwhile, Sky has also detailed that it will be bringing a number of new features to its Sky+ box this year.

From February, Sky has said that customers in the UK and Ireland will receive a software update to their EPG that gives them an even easier way to enjoy their favourite box sets as a full series can be downloaded into their planner in one go to save you having to download each show individually.

The broadcaster has also confirmed that later in the year it will bring some of the SkyQ functionality to the Sky+ box by launching a new homepage design that will showcase more content and provide customers with an easy place to continue watching programmes they have yet to finish.