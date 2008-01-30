James Bond coming to Scalextric

Scaletrix and James Bond fans we've got good news. The MI6 agent is coming to a Scalextric track near you from October, the slot-car maker has announced.



Announced at the London Toy Fair, the new set will be available in stores a month before the latest instalment of the James Bond series Quantum of Solace. Those that opt to try their hand at racing, will be able to hurtle around the track in Bond's DBS as featured in "Casino Royale".



The new film, which has only just got its name, is is taken from one of a collection of short stories published by 007 creator Ian Fleming in 1960 and will see Daniel Craig return once more.



Scalextric has told Pocket-lint that it will be offering a number of sets for fans including a limited edition twin pack complete with the Aston Martin DBS and a yet to be announced chase car.

Rather than just deliver a simple circle to race around, the track length will be 532cm and offer a number of twists and turns to keep you on your toes.



Racing fans will also be able to get a Scalextric digital set and a micro digital set.



No word on pricing yet, but we will keep you posted.