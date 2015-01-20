James Bond Spectre Scalextric set confirmed: Aston Martin DB10 to be included

Scalextric has announced that it will be offering a Spectre set for James Bond fans later this year featuring the Aston Martin DB10 and what looks like the Jaguar CX-75.

The track, which doesn't have a price tag at the moment but expected to cost around £100, will come with the two Bond cars and all the road you need to race and reenact any would be scenes from the movie due out later this year.

Scalextric isn't showing the finalised version of the cars partly because they aren't built yet, but also because the film makers haven't confirmed all the exact details. The toy maker assures Pocket-lint that the models will be as close as they can physically get them to resemble the final vehicles in the film.

Additionally the company will also be offering a special limited edition (4500) version of the Aston Martin DB5 from Goldfinger for Bond fans to snap up.

Also due out later this year the car, which is a replica of the Corgi model will come complete with an ejector seat that pops open when it touches a trackside bollard, and manually triggered rear shield.

Bond 24 is expected to be in cinemas in November.