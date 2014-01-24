  PS4 owners can play Titanfall after all, by buying the K'Nex Titanfall toys

Titanfall will be released in March for Xbox One, Xbox 360 and Windows 8.1 exclusively. Owners of PS4s or other games machines will also be able to play with the giant Titan mech suits themselves later in the year, as toy manufacturer K'Nex will be releasing a series of Titanfall Building Sets in the autumn.

Okay, it might not be quite the same as gunning your way through Respawn Entertainment's much-anticipated multiplayer shooter, but you will be able to run around your home shouting "p-tow p-tow" and pretending to be one of the fighters.

And at least you won't suffer the indignity of being shot in the face by a 13-year-old in Wisconsin.

READ: Xbox One Titanfall controller pictures and hands-on

The K'Nex Titanfall range will include pilots, Titans, spectres and other key themes from the video game. They are badged as available for kids aged 8 and up, but we suspect that collectors and older games fans will be tempted by them too.

"We're delighted that the Titanfall Building Sets will be joining our collection," said Paul Fogarty, managing director of K'Nex UK. "The game pre-launch buzz is already generating a huge following and fans of all ages will be able to build the Titanfall Frontier in their own homes."

READ: Titanfall preview: We get a chance to go hands-on