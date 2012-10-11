Barbie Photo Fashion Doll has hidden camera and LCD T-shirt display

Mattel’s latest Barbie doll not only has a hidden camera, it will also display any snaps taken with it on her LCD display-sporting T-shirt.

Barbie Photo Fashion Doll is fitted with a 0.3-megapixel camera embedded in the back of Barbie’s necklace. The camera is controlled via the doll’s belt buckle and, with 4MB of on-board memory, Mattel says up to 200 photos can be stored on the toy at any one time.

If a snap-happy version of the world’s most famous doll wasn’t enough to get girls up and down the country scribbling on their Christmas wish list, here’s the really cool part: any photos taken with the camera can be displayed on Barbie’s T-shirt.

The T-shirt features an LCD display, that will show off any one of the snaps stored on the 4MB of memory and it can even be set as a continuous slide show. In effect, this means Barbie Photo Fashion Doll has up to 200 different outfits to choose from.

The doll comes with a pink (standard) USB cable so you can upload any snaps taken with Barbie to your PC or Mac before sharing on the likes of Facebook and Flickr. We suggest you avoid doing this if you’re a 40-something old man.

If you’re unhappy with your snaps, there are more than 30 different pre-loaded effects with which to alter your image, as well as other graphics to have a play with. If you're still not happy you can download even more enhancing software from the Barbie website.

The Barbie Photo Fashion Doll is available now for £69.99 from WHSmith, Amazon and other recognised toy stores.