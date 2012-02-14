Mattel Hover Board - Back to the Future becomes reality

Mattel has just gone and filled our Christmas lists already. By holiday season this year they are to release a 1:1 replica of the Hoverboard used in Back to the Future. That's right, the Hover Board is to become a reality.

Get ready for a major disappointment though, one you can probably already guess: it doesn't actually hover. That aside, the board is identical to the one in the movie and will be released in a "minimium orders required" style. This means that the item isn't cheap to produce for Mattel, so they need a certain number of orders placed before they start manufacturing proper.

So get buying them. We want one. Orders are being taken between 1 March and 20 March. The board apparently does "glide" over surfaces and makes whooshing sounds as you go along. This is something we definitely want to see in the hands of a pro skateboarder, just imagine what that might look like.

Pictures of this beauty are still few and far between. From what we can see, even the hole left when Marty rips the handle out after he takes the board from a kid, is still there. In fact the board looks absolutely identical to the movie original.

We need to get ourselves a hands-on with this board but it needs the buyers before it can be made. We seriously doubt that this wont happen, it's a geeks' dream.

In the meantime it is worth looking at the pics from mattycollector and toyark, both of which show the Hover Board in a bit more detail. Mattel has explained that we need to wait until 2015 to get our hands on a floating version of the board. This isn't the only exciting piece of tech due out that year - take a look at our future week, to get a better idea of what treats are in store by 2015.

Like the look of the Hoverboard? Let us know in the comments below...