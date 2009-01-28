LEGO Mindstorms NXT 2.0 launches

Lego has announced it's updating its Lego Mindstorms set this year, 3 years after the last version graced robot clubs around the world.

Perhaps shunning the estimated 400,000 Mindstorm enthusiasts around the globe, the new kit, labelled Mindstorms NXT 2.0, will focus on offering 10 to 14-year-old boys a good robot experience rather than trying to appeal to the hardcore fans that use the kit.

That move however hasn't stopped the company bundling in a stack of new features for the £200 price tag.

New to this year's release is a colour sensor that can be used to let the robot you build determine colours before acting on that information along with the ability to control it via a PC or Mac with the accompanying software.

With Bluetooth still present, users will get the chance to build four new models from the 619 piece set; a new version of the robot - Alpha Rex, Robocator - a fierce looking crocodile, Shooter bot - a robot that shoots balls, and Colour sorter - yes a robot that sorts coloured balls.

Other new features include the inclusion of ten robot instructions from the software rather than two as in the previous model.

The Mindstorms NXT 2.0 Lego set will be available later this year for £200.