Lego Technic goes off road

If you thought the Lego Technic Bulldozer we reviewed last year was awesome then you are going to love Lego's latest creation due in the UK this Christmas.

The Off Roader is a 4x4 truck complete with working doors, bonet, boot, piston heads, number plates and steering controls.

However, the real gadget pimping comes with a series of motors that turn headlights on, power a winch powerful enough to pull the car and a motor that raises the suspension up and down like a real pimp daddy so you can drive over stuff.

Of course it will set you back almost £100, but still, it's time to start getting your kids excited, you've got 10 months to work on them.

