Lego go Ferrari mad with new models for new season

Lego has released its 2007 LEGO Racers Ferrari red hot collection to celebrate 60 years of the legendary motor.

The new collection includes a precision replica of the 2006 Ferrari F430 Challenge as well as an exact model of one of the 2007 season car, the Ferrari F1 in 1:24 scale.

The LEGO Ferrari F1 comes with mini driver, new sponsors and details and pull-back motor for action play.

Available from March 2007 is the 728 piece LEGO Ferrari F1 Team that comes with eight mini figures including Michael Schumacher and Felipe Massa.

As to be expected from the mighty red mean machine, the £49.99 garage provides a full pit service. Service spare parts, tools, accessories – all that’s missing are the Pirelli Pit girls!

The LEGO Racers Ferrari collection is available from Toys r Us and all good toy shops nationwide.