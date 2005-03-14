Lego get ready for Star Wars III

Lego has announced a range of new Star Wars toys to coincide with the final instalment of the new trilogy. There are 10 new sets ranging from Darth Vaders Transformation room to a Clone Turbo Tank that comes complete with three Clone Troopers, two Battle Droids, Sand Trooper/Clone and Mace Windu with light-up lightsaber.



The most impressive of the set is the addition of Darth Vader, Mace Windu and Obi-wan Kenobi with light up lightsaber's when you press down on their heads.



The new sets range from £14.99 to £69.99 and should be in the shops next month.



According to sources on the web, but not yet confirmed by Lego in the UK, Lego is also supposedly going to offer a lego set of the Death Star from Return of the Jedi in September. The mammoth instruction manual reported to be the size of phone book will help you build the half completed Death Star. The US price has been slated as $300 (£159).



Many Bothans died to bring us this information. We will keep you posted.

