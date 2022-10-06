(Pocket-lint) - Lego has announced a table football set that uses minifigures as the players and is fully playable.

The set is ideally timed, considering a World Cup is around the corner, and comprises 2,339 pieces. It includes a diverse mix of 22 minifigures - male and female - and the end build gives you the opportunity to play a 5-a-side match.

The final model measures 412.8 x 290 x 152.6mm and is recommended for adult builders.

The Lego Ideas Table Football set was originally designed by 16 year-old, Donát Fehérvári, as part of a We Love Sports contest run on the Lego Ideas site.

"What makes the Lego Ideas Table Football set so amazing is that it harnesses the spirit of sport," said Lego designer, Antica Bracanov, who was tasked with making his concept a consumer product.

"Donát’s design champions the shared rollercoaster of emotions that fans experience when watching football games. At the Lego Group, we are incredibly proud to have brought this set to life, allowing fans to swap football boots for bricks, and be inspired take part in the game of play, for the love of play."

The Lego Ideas Table Football set will be available from 1 November, priced at £214.99 in the UK, £249.99 in the US.

