(Pocket-lint) - Lego has revealed a new collector's edition set that's bound to please Harry Potter fans. The Hogwart's Express collector's edition set not only includes a Lego model of the classic steam engine but also a neat little replica of Platform 9 ¾.

The Lego model of the Hogwarts Express train measures a whopping 118cm long and includes all sorts of small details to add to the magic. It features not only light-up bricks but also a range of fine details throughout the steam engine, the coal car and the passenger car.

-

The train sits proudly on its track which acts as a display base for the model where it can turn its wheels and be fully admired.

10 best Lego sets 2022: Our favourite Star Wars, Technic, City, Frozen II sets and more By Dan Grabham · 26 June 2021 Each year Lego unveils stacks of new sets. Here are our current favourites.

As if that wasn't enough, this collector's edition also includes 20 Lego mini figures from Harry Potter. That's all your favourites including Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Remus Lupin, Ginny Weasley, Draco Malfoy and many more.

Lego says that the Hogwarts Express collector's edition will let you re-create four classic scenes from the series, so you can enjoy them in Lego form.

Marcos Bessa, Lego Designer commented: "The Harry Potter movies ignite that feeling of magic within us all. When we were working on this set, we wanted to bring to life different moments from across the movies. Whether your favourite is the original trio meeting on the train or moments from movies later in the series, this set really brings back spellbinding memories from all of our favourite parts of the Harry Potter films."

The set will be available from 31 August 2022 and will retail for £429.99, $449.99 or €499.99.

Writing by Adrian Willings.