(Pocket-lint) - More details on a Lego Atari 2600 / VCS set have emerged and it looks like it'll include several buildable game cartridges.

Originally leaked in April, it is now said that the Lego Atari set will release in August and feature a small vignette that reveals when you open the top of the built console. This contains a minifigure of a kid playing Astroids on a CRT TV.

Lego fansite Promobricks also claims that the set will come with three cartridges from Atari's classic game line-up - Centipede, Asteroids and Adventure. They too will turn into small vignettes to match the game type, it says.

For example, Centipede will be able to turn into an insect with mushrooms, to represent the classic arcade conversion.

10 best Lego sets 2022: Our favourite Star Wars, Technic, City, Frozen II sets and more By Dan Grabham · 26 June 2021 Each year Lego unveils stacks of new sets. Here are our current favourites.

Promobricks claims to have received information on the number of Lego bricks inside the box and pricing,

There will allegedly be 2,352 bricks in the set. It'll be priced at €239.99. That translates to £203 / $243 at today's exchange rate but it never really turns out that way exactly. It'll more likely be around £229 in the UK, $239 in the States.

The Atari 2600, or VCS (Video Computer System) as it was otherwise known, was originally released in 1977 and effectively kickstarted the console gaming market as we know it today. Atari itself celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, hence this tie-in with Lego.

Writing by Rik Henderson.