(Pocket-lint) - Lego is to reimagine two of its most-loved classic sets as part of the brand's 90th anniversary celebrations.

There will be heritage editions of the Lego Lion Knights' Castle and Lego Galaxy Explorer.

Announced during Lego Con 2022 at the weekend and available from the start of August, each set is based on 70s equivalents but with a few modern twists.

The castle, for example, is much more complex than the castles released as part of the Lego Knights collection in 1978. Whereas, the Galaxy Explorer is more detailed than the 1979 original.

They each evoke fond memories however, and are aimed at the adults that likely owned them first time around.

The new Lion Knights' Castle comes with 4,514 pieces and will be available from 3 August 2022, priced at $399.99 / £344.99 / €399.99.

The Lego Galaxy Explorer 2022 edition will be available from 1 August for $99.99 / £89.99/ €99.99.

Also announced during Lego Con is a new set based on the forthcoming Avatar sequel. The Lego Avatar Toruk Makto & Tree of Souls will be available from the beginning of October and will set you back around $150.

You can watch the Lego Con livestream again here.

Writing by Rik Henderson.