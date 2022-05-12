Lego unveils a transforming Optimus Prime kit

(Pocket-lint) - Lego has unveiled yet another stirring pop-culture team-up, this time with Hasbro to bring an iconic Transformer robot to life in the form of Autobot leader Optimus Prime.

The new kit, which will come out on 1 June 2022, has 19 points of articulation to let you swap between his truck-mode disguise and his fully robotic form.

While the outside of the Prime kit might look chunky and classic, in line with the old-school Transformers cartoons, that hides plenty of complexity in what is a 1,500 piece kit.

When it's stood up in robot mode the build is over 35cm tall, while in truck mode it's 15cm high, making for a statement piece in whichever mode you chose to display it.

The figure comes with a nice little range of accessories for Optimus Prime to use, too, including his ion blaster, Energon axe, an Energon Cube and the Autobot Matrix of Leadership - which you can handily store in his chest for safe-keeping.

Those will all be familiar to fans of the original show and the many versions that have come out since, including the more recent and bombastic Michael Bay movies.

The kit will cost £149.99, $169.99 or €169,99 when it launches and will be available to order directly from Lego's store.

It's PC Gaming Week in association with Nvidia GeForce RTX By Rik Henderson · 12 May 2022

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.