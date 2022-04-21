(Pocket-lint) - Lego has a good thing going with its long-running Star Wars collaboration, and the train keeps a-rolling, with its latest set unveiled as a faithful recreation of Luke Skywalker's iconic orange landspeeder, part of the Ultimate Collector Series.

The X-34 speeder features in A New Hope, the first Star Wars film, and quickly became a memorable part of the franchise that Luke and Obi-Wan Kenobi skate around Tatooine using.

The new set isn't the first time Lego has recreated the vehicle, but it is far more detailed than previous offerings, and comes in at 1,890 pieces to reflect that authenticity.

It comes with figures for Luke and C-3PO to display on the stand alongside the vehicle, along with a display plate to let your visitors know what you're showing off.

The speeder will be 49cm long when it's fully built, so it's a chunky enough set, and the package will cost £174.99 when it releases on 4 May 2022 - a day you might recognise as Star Wars Day. Whether there will be any other surprises coming, we'll have to wait and see.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.