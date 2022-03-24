Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Lego's newest Star Wars sets take things back to the original trilogy

(Pocket-lint) - Lego has unveiled three sparkling new Star Wars sets, and they'll let you build some of the most memorable locations from the original trilogy of films, taking things back to the start.

The first showcases the famous Death Star Trench Run sequence from the very first film, a bit of space-flight that absolutely wowed audiences back when it first hit movie theatres thanks to boundary-pushing effects and miniature work.

The new diorama is adorably small-scale, with miniature ships and a tiny R2-D2 puck on Luke's X-Wing fighter, although it still packs in an impressive 665 pieces and is ideal for displaying. It'll cost €59.99 or $59.99.

Next up is a slice of Dagobah, the planet where Yoda is in hiding when Luke tracks him down in an attempt to finish his Jedi training during The Empire Strikes Back. With over 1,000 pieces it's a bigger set, and will consequently cost more at €79.99 or $79.99.

Finally, there's the Trash Compactor that so nearly makes mincemeat of our heroes in the first movie, aboard the Death Star. It packs in 802 pieces and features minifigures of Han, Luke, Leia and Chewbacca.

Iconic droids R2-D2 and C3PO are thankfully just outside to help turn the contraption off, just as they do in the film. This set is priced at €89.99 or $89.99, and all three can be pre-ordered directly from Lego now ahead of a launch date of 26 April 2022.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.
