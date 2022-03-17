New Lego Back to the Future DeLorean coming 1 April

(Pocket-lint) - Lego is reintroducing the iconic Back to the Future DeLorean car to its product range with a new set arriving on 1 April 2022.

Having withdrawn its first licensed set in 2014, the new model is more complex and allows Lego fans to create three versions of the car from the trilogy.

The Lego Back to the Future Time Machine (10300) contains 1,872 pieces and is aimed at adult builders. Some parts, including windscreen and shaping elements for the front of the DeLorean, are entirely new to Lego.

As well as enough pieces to rebuild the car into one of three variants, you get Marty and Doc minifigures, tires that fold down for flight mode, a light-up flux capacitor, and printed dashboard dates. The iconic gull-wing doors and hood open and there are plenty of other Easter eggs included, such as Marty’s hoverboard.

"Since its release in 1985, Back to the Future continues to be a cult film and a favourite for generations of fans all over the world - including myself," said set designer, Sven Franic.

"I had so much fun reliving my favourite moments from all three films on this exciting and nostalgic design adventure."

The Lego Back to the Future Time Machine will be available at the start of April priced at £149.99 / $169.99 / €169.99.

Writing by Rik Henderson.