Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Parenting
  3. Parenting news
  4. Lego parenting news

New Lego Back to the Future DeLorean coming 1 April

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Lego New Lego Back to the Future DeLorean coming 1 April
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Lego is reintroducing the iconic Back to the Future DeLorean car to its product range with a new set arriving on 1 April 2022.

Having withdrawn its first licensed set in 2014, the new model is more complex and allows Lego fans to create three versions of the car from the trilogy.

LegoNew Lego Back to the Future DeLorean coming 1 April photo 1

The Lego Back to the Future Time Machine (10300) contains 1,872 pieces and is aimed at adult builders. Some parts, including windscreen and shaping elements for the front of the DeLorean, are entirely new to Lego.

As well as enough pieces to rebuild the car into one of three variants, you get Marty and Doc minifigures, tires that fold down for flight mode, a light-up flux capacitor, and printed dashboard dates. The iconic gull-wing doors and hood open and there are plenty of other Easter eggs included, such as Marty’s hoverboard.

"Since its release in 1985, Back to the Future continues to be a cult film and a favourite for generations of fans all over the world - including myself," said set designer, Sven Franic.

"I had so much fun reliving my favourite moments from all three films on this exciting and nostalgic design adventure."

The Lego Back to the Future Time Machine will be available at the start of April priced at £149.99 / $169.99 / €169.99.

Keep track of the things that matter most this festive season with Vodafone Curve
Keep track of the things that matter most this festive season with Vodafone Curve By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

This tracker is a perfect stocking-filler this Christmas.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
Recommended for you
New Lego Back to the Future DeLorean coming 1 April
New Lego Back to the Future DeLorean coming 1 April By Rik Henderson ·
Peach to join Lego Super Mario
Peach to join Lego Super Mario By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Home Alone Lego set to be in stock again soon, here's where
Home Alone Lego set to be in stock again soon, here's where By Cam Bunton ·
Best life-sized Lego builds ever
Best life-sized Lego builds ever By Maggie Tillman ·
Classic Lego sets: Do you remember these all time greats?
Classic Lego sets: Do you remember these all time greats? By Max Freeman-Mills ·
How to help your child safely watch videos on YouTube and YouTube Kids
How to help your child safely watch videos on YouTube and YouTube Kids By Andy Robertson ·