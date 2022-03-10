Peach to join Lego Super Mario

(Pocket-lint) - Lego's partnership with Nintendo is bearing yet more fruit, with the arrival of Princess Peach, alongside a whole bunch of new expansions that also welcome favourites like Yoshi to the fold.

With all the new sets there are now three starter courses, 17 expansion sets and a bunch of power-up and character packs, making it a really quite extensive line-up compared to what it looked like back when the first Mario set launched.

It's also nicely timed, since today (10 March) is Mario Day, and the new Peach sets bring some of the series' most iconic characters and locations to town. In particular, the new Peach’s Castle Expansion Set lets you build the castle that is so memorably featured in games like Super Mario 64.

There are characters like Lemmy and Bowser on hand, too, along with various bits of environmental detail, so it really looks like building your own Mushroom Kingdom might be easier than ever.

Keep track of the things that matter most this festive season with Vodafone Curve By Pocket-lint Promotion · 16 December 2021 This tracker is a perfect stocking-filler this Christmas.

The sets aren't out for a little while, though, to temper that excitement - not until 1 August 2022, in fact, so you've got about six months to wait if you're keen on collecting some or any of them. The full list of expansions announced today is below, along with pricing:

71403 Adventures with Peach Starter Course €/$59.99

71404 Goomba’s Shoe Expansion Set €/$9.99

71405 Fuzzy Flippers Expansion Set €24.99 / $19.99

71406 Yoshi’s Gift House Expansion Set €/$29.99

71407 Cat Peach Suit and Frozen Tower Expansion Set €69.99 / $79.99

71408 Peach’s Castle Expansion Set €/$129.99

71409 Big Spike’s Cloudtop Challenge Expansion Set €59.99 / $69.99

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.