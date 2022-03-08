Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Parenting
  3. Parenting news
  4. Lego parenting news

Home Alone Lego set to be in stock again soon, here's where

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Lego Home Alone Lego set to be in stock again soon, here's where
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - The Home Alone McCallisters House Lego set unsurprisingly became something of a hit build among Lego fans when it launched towards the end of 2021. In fact, it's been sold out for a little while now. 

UK retailer, Zavvi, has announced that it will have an exclusive restock from the 14 March, and if you're quick, you can place your order for one now. 

The mega 3,955 piece set is a faithful plastic brick imagining of the iconic home defended by Kevin McCallister in the first Home Alone movie, and comes complete with the Oh-Kay van, and minifigures of the some of the characters. 

These include Kevin - naturally - as well as the villains; Harry and Marv, plus Kate and old man Marley. It even has a furnace in the basement that glows using a Lego light brick, plus swinging paint cans, collapsible shelves and the zip line from the attic to the treehouse. 

At over 10.5-inches (27cm) high, 13-inches (34cm) wide and 14.5-inches (37cm) deep, it's the biggest set to be born out of the Lego Ideas project. 

Lego Ideas, for those unaware, is a place where Lego fans and expert builders design and submit Lego build ideas, which then get voted on by the community. If it's popular enough, it becomes an official Lego set. 

If you want to pre-order the set in time for when it comes back in stock, head over to Zavvi. It costs £219.99 in the UK. 

Keep track of the things that matter most this festive season with Vodafone Curve
Keep track of the things that matter most this festive season with Vodafone Curve By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

This tracker is a perfect stocking-filler this Christmas.

Writing by Cam Bunton.
Recommended for you
Home Alone Lego set to be in stock again soon, here's where
Home Alone Lego set to be in stock again soon, here's where By Cam Bunton ·
Best life-sized Lego builds ever
Best life-sized Lego builds ever By Maggie Tillman ·
Classic Lego sets: Do you remember these all time greats?
Classic Lego sets: Do you remember these all time greats? By Max Freeman-Mills ·