(Pocket-lint) - A new version of the Lego Star Wars AT-AT model will be available from 26 November and it's no toy.

The Ultimate Collector Series set contains 6,785 pieces, measures 620 x 690 x 240mm and contains nine minifigures, including Luke Skywalker, General veers, two AT-AT drivers, a snowtrooper commander and four snowtroopers. Oh, and it'll set you back no less than $799.99 in the States, £749.99 in the UK.

The final build has a movable head, spinning guns, adjustable legs, and side panels that slide open to reveal the detailed interior. It comes with the snowtroopers mentioned, but can actually fit 40 in total.

There are also two speeder bikes included, a wire to recreate Luke's climbing up the underside from Empire Strikes Back, plus an E-Web cannon set. There are several Easter eggs too.

Even the packaging gets in on the act, with four internal boxes showing the Battle of Hoth scene when combined.

"The mega-sized Lego Star Wars AT-AT set is the one everyone has been waiting for, and it’s been a thrill to bring this highly-anticipated build to life," said Lego design master, Henrik Andersen.

"The AT-AT was an engineering masterpiece and the Lego set will make an impressive display."

It will be available from 26 November 2021 from Lego.com, priced at £749.99 in the UK, $799.99 in the US.