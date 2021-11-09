Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Parenting
  3. Parenting news
  4. Lego parenting news

New Lego Star Wars AT-AT collector set is as premium as it gets

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
1 / 7
Lego
Lego Star Wars AT-AT Ultimate Collector Series set is a whopping £750 photo 2

- Costs $799.99 / £749.99

- Available from 26 November 2021

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - A new version of the Lego Star Wars AT-AT model will be available from 26 November and it's no toy.

The Ultimate Collector Series set contains 6,785 pieces, measures 620 x 690 x 240mm and contains nine minifigures, including Luke Skywalker, General veers, two AT-AT drivers, a snowtrooper commander and four snowtroopers. Oh, and it'll set you back no less than $799.99 in the States, £749.99 in the UK.

The final build has a movable head, spinning guns, adjustable legs, and side panels that slide open to reveal the detailed interior. It comes with the snowtroopers mentioned, but can actually fit 40 in total.

There are also two speeder bikes included, a wire to recreate Luke's climbing up the underside from Empire Strikes Back, plus an E-Web cannon set. There are several Easter eggs too.

Even the packaging gets in on the act, with four internal boxes showing the Battle of Hoth scene when combined.

"The mega-sized Lego Star Wars AT-AT set is the one everyone has been waiting for, and it’s been a thrill to bring this highly-anticipated build to life," said Lego design master, Henrik Andersen.

"The AT-AT was an engineering masterpiece and the Lego set will make an impressive display."

10 best Lego sets 2021: Our favourite Star Wars, Technic, City, Frozen II sets and more
10 best Lego sets 2021: Our favourite Star Wars, Technic, City, Frozen II sets and more By Dan Grabham ·

It will be available from 26 November 2021 from Lego.com, priced at £749.99 in the UK, $799.99 in the US.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 9 November 2021.
Recommended for you
New Lego Star Wars AT-AT collector set is as premium as it gets
New Lego Star Wars AT-AT collector set is as premium as it gets By Rik Henderson ·
Lego Luigi's Mansion expands Super Mario collection
Lego Luigi's Mansion expands Super Mario collection By Max Freeman-Mills ·
New Lego Mario set pays homage to Super Mario 64
New Lego Mario set pays homage to Super Mario 64 By Rik Henderson ·