Lego Luigi's Mansion expands Super Mario collection

(Pocket-lint) - Nintendo's foray into a partnership with Lego doesn't look set to go anywhere but up, as it used the occasion of Halloween this weekend to announce a spooky new set of options joining the lineup.

The new sets are straight out of the Luigi's Mansion series, which got its most recent sequel on the Nintendo Switch, and offer up plenty of frightful fun in the form of a starter cours plus three full new sets.

Those expansions comprise the Lab and Poltergust Expansion Set, Entryway Expansion Set and Haunt-and-Seek Expansion Set, and between them you'll be able to make basically a full level of spookiness for Luigi to anxiously suck up using his trademark vacuum.

There are minifigs for plenty of the series' iconic characters, too, including King Boo, Polterpup, Bogmire, Toad and Boo. Just like the Mario sets released so far, it's all interactive as well, with sounds and music to help set the scene for little ones as they play.

10 best Lego sets 2021: Our favourite Star Wars, Technic, City, Frozen II sets and more By Dan Grabham · 1 November 2021

The three sets can easily be connected together to make for a more expansive set of hide-and-seek options, and of course could also be stitched onto sets from the Mario line to make a mash-up.

The sets aren't quite out yet, though - they'll release on 1 January 2022, and the starter course will be priced at $59.99, while the expansions will start from $29.95.