New Lego Mario set pays homage to Super Mario 64

(Pocket-lint) - Lego has paid lip service to debatably the greatest Mario game with its latest Super Mario set.

The Lego Super Mario 64 ? Block is a decent-sized version of the blocks in the game that reward players with power-ups or coins. And once built, it contains four different levels from the classic N64 title.

As part of the Lego Super Mario series, it can be used with other sets in the line for interactive play. You can therefore use an optional Lego Mario figure to collect digital coins, as with other sets. The more recently-released interactive Luigi figure can also be used, with exclusive sounds and music from Super Mario 64 to be discovered.

As well as those, this package also comes with microfigures, including Mario and Princess Peach.

"We’re building on the exciting play experience of Lego Super Mario, both to bring a bit of nostalgia for those who played the Super Mario 64 video game, but also to introduce these wonderful levels to a whole new audience of Super Mario fans," said the senior designer at Lego, Pablo Gonzalez Gonzalez.

The Lego Super Mario 64 ? Block set contains 2,064 pieces with buildable versions of Peach's Castle, Bob-omb Battlefield, Cool, Cool Mountain, and Lethal Lava Trouble.

It'll be available from 1 October 2021, priced at £159.99 / €169.99 / $169.99.

You can find it on Lego.com in the UK here, and in the US here.